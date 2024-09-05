Think Pink: The photography competition helping to fight breast cancer is now open for entries

By
published

Collaborating with DivePhotoGuide, Think Pink photo contest aims to use your pink themed photos to fight breast cancer

An image of a purple crustacean on a pink background
Byron Conroy got an honorable mention in 2023 (Image credit: © Byron Conroy)

The fifth rendition of the Think Pink Photo Competition is open for entries. Hosted by DivePhotoGuide (DPG), the underwater photography and videography publication, 100% of the proceeds from the competition are used to support the fight against breast cancer.

All entries are asked to donate a minimum of $15 for one submission, $35 for three or $50 for five, and all entries must be submitted by Friday 27 September 2024 by 11:59pm EST.

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

