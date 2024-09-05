Think Pink: The photography competition helping to fight breast cancer is now open for entries

The fifth rendition of the Think Pink Photo Competition is open for entries. Hosted by DivePhotoGuide (DPG), the underwater photography and videography publication, 100% of the proceeds from the competition are used to support the fight against breast cancer.

All entries are asked to donate a minimum of $15 for one submission, $35 for three or $50 for five, and all entries must be submitted by Friday 27 September 2024 by 11:59pm EST.

While, ordinarily, entry donations go 100% to supporting breast cancer research –with last year raising over $3,600 – this year, this year’s Think Pink competition is held in honor of Deanne King.

First place winner of the Think Pink competition 2023. This is a nudibranch, taken in the Phillipines (Image credit: © Mike Smith)

According to DPG’s website:

"Deanne, an oncology nurse who cared for thousands of cancer patients during her career, was an avid diver, a passionate and gifted underwater photographer, an active member of the Orange County Underwater Photographic Society, and a beloved member of the California diving community.

"She racked up an impressive number of imaging awards – most notably placing consistently, year after year, in the Monterey Shootout. Even during a brief move to Texas, she would show up on local dive boats, having traveled back to her beloved Pacific to get in a quick kelp fix.

"In late July 2024, Deanne succumbed to an aggressive brain cancer, diagnosed only 3 months before."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All the entry donations from the fifth Think Pink competition will be donated to the UCLA Brain Cancer Research fund in Deanne’s memory, "With a special request that they be applied towards investigations into glioblastoma."

Glioblastoma is the most aggressive and most common type of cancer that originates in the brain, and has a very poor prognosis.

Lyndon Turner got an honorable mention for his underwater photograph in 2023 (Image credit: © Lyndon Turner)

All photographs that enter the competition must be, well, pink.

"We want to see your most eye-popping images featuring the color pink, from the hue of your foreground subject to the pink polyps in the background reef, from an intense fuchsia to a delicate rosé."

Photos must be entered in two categories, macro and wide angle, and can be taken anywhere, anytime.

Judges this year are pro underwater shooters Mike Bartick, Renee Capozzola, and Brandi Mueller.

Prize sponsors include Crystal Blue Resort, Anilao, Philippines and Lissenung Island Resort, Kavieng, Papua New Guinea, among others.

Interested in entering? Take a look at our guides to the best waterproof cameras, best underwater housings for cameras and phones, and the best underwater drones.