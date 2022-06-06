These are the two best-selling Nikon lenses right now, says B&H

Have you ever wondered what the best selling Nikon lenses are? well, now is your chance to find out and join the party on them being your next purchase to take your photography to the next level, all thanks to B&H.

What are the two best selling Nikon lenses I hear you asked? well, the first is the super-telephoto zoom, Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6E (opens in new tab) and the ever so versatile Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 (opens in new tab), and better still the Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6E has a discount of $340 (opens in new tab), which is an insane offer that cannot be missed!

(opens in new tab) Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6E| was $1,396.95 |now $1,056.95 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $340 This versatile telephoto-zoom features a constant f/5.6 aperture throughout the zoom range, and offers flexibility while shooting for stills or video, thanks to that vast zoom range. At this price it is a steal.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4|now $1,096.95 (opens in new tab)

A truly versatile everyday lens, this wide-angle to short-telephoto zoom covers an extremely useful range of focal lengths to benefit a variety of applications from landscape to portraiture stills or video content, perfect for all content creators.

As well as the Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6E being a highly sought-after bit of kit, with a great zoom range, it has an optical design that incorporates three extra-low dispersion glass elements to reduce chromatic aberrations and distortions for increased sharpness and color accuracy when shooting at distance.

Its Silent Wave Motor AF system produces fast, and near-silent focusing performance that suits both stills shooting and video recording, which can instantly be manually overridden by simply turning the manual focus ring. Additionally, an electromagnetic aperture mechanism is integrated into the lens to provide greater exposure control stability that is especially beneficial when working with faster continuous shooting rates.

However, the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S for Nikon mirrorless cameras is just an exceptional lens as its super-zoom counterpart, with a constant f/4 maximum aperture that offers consistent performance throughout the zoom range and the lens features an advanced optical design for high sharpness and clarity. As a go-to lens for a majority of stills and video needs, this lens also sports a relatively compact and lightweight design, perfect to carry with you every day on your camera or setup on your gimbal for your next video shoot.

