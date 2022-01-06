Popular

These are the most innovative people in technology: Future 50 Award winners 

Elon Musk, Marques Brownlee and Tim Cook among winners of Future 50 Awards, celebrating the top names in tech

YouTuber Marques Brownlee and 16-year-old inventor Neha Shukla have joined the likes of Elon Musk and Tim Cook as winners of Future 50 Awards – which celebrate the most influential people driving innovation in the world of technology today.

With companies as wide-ranging as Amazon and Netflix, Google and Xbox, and Facebook and Peloton represented, the Future 50 Awards recognize organizational leaders including CEOs and executive leadership, product managers, designers and engineers, content creators, under-40 professionals, and PR, communications, marketing and advertising specialists. 

The winners were chosen by a combined panel of judges drawn from Future's consumer technology titles, including TechRadar, T3 and Tom's Guide, with three key criteria for inclusion:

1) Evidence of innovation in the field of consumer technology
2) Evidence of impact and tangible results
3) Can be demonstrated to have inspired admiration from consumers and peers

The list isn't ranked, as it instead paints an overall picture of where innovation is being driven in the consumer technology industry. However, some familiar – and not so familiar – names have won awards this year, and the lineup makes for very interesting reading. 

Here are 10 of the most noteworthy names on the list:

• Bob Chapek – CEO, Disney
• David Baszucki – CEO, Roblox
• Dr Lisa Su – CEO, AMD
• Elon Musk – CEO, Tesla Motors
• Jensen Huang – Founder, President and CEO, Nvidia
• Marques Brownlee – MKBHD
• Neha Shukla – Teen Scientist and Inventor
• Shuntaro Furukawaz – CEO, Nintendo
• Susan Wojcicki – CEO, YouTube
• Tim Cook – CEO, Apple

You can see the full list of winners at the Future 50 Awards website, along with bios of each person and the reasons for their inclusion.

The Future 50 is part of the Future Tech Awards, announced during CES 2022, which also includes the Future Choice Awards – where the Canon EOS R5 was ranked as the Best Camera and the iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max won Best Smartphone Camera.

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

