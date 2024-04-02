The patron saint of JPEG has been cancelled

By Adam Juniper
published

Sweedish model Lena Forsén's Playboy centerfold was a standard reference image for 50 years – until now

The Lenna - Lena Forsén
(Image credit: Playboy decided against taking legal action over the 'phenomenon')

As of April 2024, the IEEE (The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) has let it be known they'll no longer accept research papers with the iconic image of Lena – which is actually a crop of a Playboy centrefold from 1972.

Why should an early 70s Playboy image be an issue for "The trusted voice for engineering, computing, and technology around the globe" in 2024? Because the image – which in its full form was rather more revealing – was scanned at University of Southern California’s (USC) Signal and Image Processing Institute.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles