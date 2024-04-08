The long-awaited Irix Cine 65mm T1.5 lens is available now for preorder

By Kalum Carter
published

Irix adds to its impressive Cine lens lineup, as the 65mm T1.5 is open for preorder

Irix Cine 65mm T1.5
(Image credit: Irix)

Many filmmakers and cinematographers have been anticipating the release of the Irix Cine 65mm T1.5, with it first being shown at our very own Photography & Video Show last month. The lens is now officially available to preorder, and we have some exciting new specifications to accompany the announcement. 

Irix has been producing some of the most versatile cine lenses over recent years, and the 65mm was a gap in the lineup that users were eager to see filled. With preorders open, they need wait no longer – and it will also be on display for a hands-on look at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters Show) 2024 next week. 

Image 1 of 3
Irix Cine 65mm T1.5
(Image credit: Irix)

Sample still images from the Irix 65mm Cine T1.5

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

