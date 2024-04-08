The long-awaited Irix Cine 65mm T1.5 lens is available now for preorder

Many filmmakers and cinematographers have been anticipating the release of the Irix Cine 65mm T1.5, with it first being shown at our very own Photography & Video Show last month. The lens is now officially available to preorder, and we have some exciting new specifications to accompany the announcement.

Irix has been producing some of the most versatile cine lenses over recent years, and the 65mm was a gap in the lineup that users were eager to see filled. With preorders open, they need wait no longer – and it will also be on display for a hands-on look at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters Show) 2024 next week.

The lens has full-frame sensor coverage in a compact and lightweight body and will be available for Canon EF and RF, Fujifilm X, L-Mount, Micro Four Thirds, Nikon Z, PL mount, and Sony E mounts.

(Image credit: Irix)

A short telephoto, Irix proudly proclaims that the 65mm focal length makes it an ideal lens for "cinematic portraits, narrative filmmaking, and documentary work".

The wide T1.5 aperture enables great low-light capture, and the internal focusing system works in conjunction with the 11 aperture blades to offer frame-to-frame sharpness and beautifully round bokeh.

In addition to the superior imaging, the lens construction and functionality are real highlights. I had the opportunity to handle the lens at The Photography & Video Show 2024 and was impressed with the build quality and feel in the hand.

All Irix Cine lenses have similar sizes and weights, enabling quick and easy lens changes without changing your setup. It also incorporates the Magnetic Mounting System that facilitates the use of accessories such as magnetic filters from the Irix Edge lineup.

(Image credit: Irix)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Irix) Sample still images from the Irix 65mm Cine T1.5 (Image credit: Irix) Sample still images from the Irix 65mm Cine T1.5 (Image credit: Irix) Sample still images from the Irix 65mm Cine T1.5

Weather sealing adds to the lens' rugged and durable construction, making it resilient to rain, sand and dust, ensuring the lens can excel in challenging shooting environments.

The Irix Cine lenses have an innovative adaptive ring, which Irix states is "designed to keep the lens housing sleek and user-friendly when operated manually, but without any compromises when you want to use your favorite cine gear." This enables compatibility with the majority of cine accessories, both manual and motorized.

Other features of note include low lens distortion, an 86mm filter thread, laser UV reactive markings, very low focus breathing and a lens support foot.

The Irix Cine 65mm T1.5 is available to preorder from the Irix store and selected stockists now. Prices vary depending on mounting options, but start at $1,195 / £1,054.28 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

