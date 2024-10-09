The cleverest DSLR ever made gets a $500 discount

Ask any Pentax fan and they'll tell you there's life in the old DSLR yet. And I couldn't agree more! If you're looking for delicious discounts beyond the Amazon Prime Big Deals, you can save a sumptuous $500 off the Pentax K-3 Mark III and 16-50mm f/2.8 lens, at just $2,696.90.
This APS-C DSLR offers some fascinating tools, including an in-body image stabilization that's cleverer than mirrorless equivalents (more on that below). Add in the HD-DA 16-50mm f/2.8ED PLM AW standard zoom lens – part of Pentax's premium 'Star' line of lenses – and this B&H deal is a tantalizing prospect.
Pentax K-3 Mark III and 16-50mm f/2.8 | was $3,196.90 | now $2,696.90
SAVE $500 at B&H The Pentax K-3 Mark III packs a 25.7MP APS-C sensor that's capable of delivering gorgeous stills, while the HD-DA 16-50mm f/2.8ED PLM AW standard zoom boasts Pentax's Star-series premium quality.