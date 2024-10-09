The cleverest DSLR ever made gets a $500 discount

By
published

This DSLR is cleverer than many mirrorless cameras – and this premium body and lens bundle is reduced by $500

Pentax K-3 Mark III
(Image credit: Future / Rod Lawton)

Ask any Pentax fan and they'll tell you there's life in the old DSLR yet. And I couldn't agree more! If you're looking for delicious discounts beyond the Amazon Prime Big Deals, you can save a sumptuous $500 off the Pentax K-3 Mark III and 16-50mm f/2.8 lens, at just $2,696.90

This APS-C DSLR offers some fascinating tools, including an in-body image stabilization that's cleverer than mirrorless equivalents (more on that below). Add in the HD-DA 16-50mm f/2.8ED PLM AW standard zoom lens – part of Pentax's premium 'Star' line of lenses – and this B&H deal is a tantalizing prospect. 

Pentax K-3 Mark III and 16-50mm f/2.8 | was $3,196.90 | now $2,696.90 SAVE $500 at B&amp;H

Pentax K-3 Mark III and 16-50mm f/2.8 | was $3,196.90 | now $2,696.90
SAVE $500 at B&H The Pentax K-3 Mark III packs a 25.7MP APS-C sensor that's capable of delivering gorgeous stills, while the HD-DA 16-50mm f/2.8ED PLM AW standard zoom boasts Pentax's Star-series premium quality. 

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

Related articles