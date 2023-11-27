The 7 best sub-$50 Cyber Monday deals for photographers

As the Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World, my main job is to check prices and make sure everyone who lands on the site gets a good deal or can order the latest photography products as and when they are announced.

But as the Cyber Monday camera deals continue to arrive, I'm always on the lookout for the best deal possible to help you make the best decision possible when parting with your hard-earned cash, so I have come up with seven of the best Cyber Monday deals under $50 that you can use as the perfect stocking fillers for Christmas or as gifts this holiday season

Holga 120 camera| was $64.99 |now $41.99

SAVE $23 at B&H on this unique 120mm medium format camera toy that brings joy to all who use it and will certainly bring a smile to any photographer's face.

Kodak Gold 200 in 120 5-pack| was $44.95 |now £34.95

SAVE $10 at Adorama on this 5-pack of Kodak Gold 120 color film. Perfect for any daytime situation this medium-format film features saturated colors, fine grain, and sharpness on a budget.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme Pro SD card| was $62.49 |now $29.99

SAVE $32.50 at B&H Having enough storage for your camera is never a bad thing to have and this card gives you max read speeds of 200MB/s and 140MB/s write speeds meaning this card will never slow you down.

Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit|was $69.99|now $39.99

SAVE $30 at B&H on this video kit from Lume Cube that will make your video calls, YouTube presentations or screen recordings look professional without the need for heavy and bulky lighting.

Benro MeVIDEO stand with Ball Head| was $31.95 |now $21.95

SAVE $10 at B&H If you want a solid stand for your mobile live-streaming setup for Facebook, Instagram, or Tik-Tok this stand with ball head is a great and cheap solution to get you started!

Peak Design Cuff Wrist Strap| was $34.95 |now $29.71

SAVE $5.24 at B&H having a wrist strap on your camera is a great way to always be ready and in your hands, while also keeping it secure against drops or thieves - it also makes a great stocking filler for the photographer in your life.

CineStill 400D (35mm)| was $15.99 |now $14.99

SAVE $1 at B&H on this 400 ISO color film from CineStill that offers wide exposure latitude with balanced Tones and medium contrast this is a great film for the analog photographer in your life

These are all tremendous stocking fillers, especially at these prices and if you think they might be great for the loved one in your life who loves photography I'd jump at them now.