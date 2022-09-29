Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 lens set to turn heads (but you may have to wait)

Tamron has just announced a brand new, wide-angle zoom for full-frame Sony E mount cameras. It’s said to be the smallest, lightest fast aperture lens of its kind and is ideal for photographers or videographers thanks to its compact design.

It’s no secret that Sony makes some of the best mirrorless cameras but official Sony lenses are notoriously expensive. Luckily, Tamron has a range of Sony full-frame lenses that are not only very affordable but also very good quality such as the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 and the latest edition, an ultra-wide angle 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD zoom lens.

This innovative lens would be a great addition to a landscape photographer’s or videographer's kit but thanks to its MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of just 6.7-inches and a max magnification ratio of 1:3.8 at the wide ends, those who like to shoot close range have the added benefit of being able to shoot wide macro photography.

(Image credit: Tamron)

Coming in at 365g, its compact lightweight design makes it perfect for taking on hikes and day trips. It features Tamron’s VXD linear motor which delivers fast, high-precision autofocus enabling you to capture every important moment. It also benefits from an almost silent motor that will appeal to videographers who demand quiet equipment.

The lens itself is made up of 12 elements in 11 groups which include four low dispersion elements, two glass molded aspherical elements and one hybrid lens element. it has a filter thread size of 67mm (same as every other full-frame Tamron lenses) and its dimensions are 74.4mm x 86mm. It has 9 aperture blades which allow for beautiful starbursts and rounded bokeh, and beautifully soft focus fall-off.

Landscape photographers will benefit from its moisture-resistant construction and fluorine coating for those times when the rain catches you off guard but it’s also ideal for vloggers, street photography, or even selfies as it will capture a lot of the background.

With an RRP of just $699/£829, it will be hard to be beaten on price and if Tamron’s other lenses are anything to go by. It’s expected to go on sale on October 27 but Tamron has wanted that there may be some delays in shipping due to current supply chain issues.