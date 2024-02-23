Take to the skies as DJI makes 4K aerial videos AFFORABLE

While you look at some of the best camera drones on the market you will see a lot of specs such as speed, megapixel count, battery life, fly time – you get the picture, but there is one spec that everyone wants, even when you're looking at the best drones for beginners. Everyone wants 4K video, but that used to come at a high cost, well DJI has had a price cut on the DJI Mini 3 which sees 4K video and their smooth 3-axis gimbal accessible under the $500 mark!

Currently, there is a $90 discount across many of your favorite retailers such as B&H, Adorama, and even the DJI Store – the DJI Mini 3 is now $469

DJI Mini 3| was $559 |now $469

SAVE $90 at Adorama. Take to the skies for less than $500 with the latest DJI Mini 3 deal that gives you 4K video, 12MP stills, and up to 38 minutes of flytime!

The Mini 3 has got some pretty cool upgrades. First off, DJI beefed up its wind resistance and battery life, now giving you a whopping 38 minutes of flight time. But wait, there's more!

It's also got this awesome feature called true vertical shooting. Basically, it lets you rotate the gimbal 90° so you can capture epic vertical shots that are perfect for sharing on your favorite social media platforms, taking your aerial photography and video game to a whole new level!

Even our in-house drone expert and Managing Editor Adam Juniper liked the DJI Mini 3 when reviewing it stating:

"It has great battery life and can survive a bit of a breeze, while shooting 4K video in portrait or landscape. Just remember to avoid obstacles yourself!"

So there you have it a DJI drone with all the latest tech that you want, nothing that you don't and that offers 4K and an incredibly reasonable price point – what's not to love?