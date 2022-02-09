Striking portraits and magical landscapes win at Sony World Photography Awards

The national winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2022 have just been announced and the images are breathtakingly beautiful. This year more than 340,000 images were submitted in total from more than 61 countries, of which 170,000 were entered into the open competition.

Set up by the World Photography Organisation and Sony to support local photographic communities around the world, the National Awards program includes 65 winners from Austria to Bangladesh, to North Korea, Qatar, Taiwan, Poland and everywhere in between.

This year for the first time, the World Photography Organisation and Sony Latin America set up a new award - the Latin America National Awards. In an effort to shine a spotlight on the varied and vibrant photographic communities that live in Central America, South America and Mexico, the award includes a first, second and third place winner plus six shortlisted photographers.

Entrants are able to submit images into ten categories which include: portraiture, landscapes, travel, natural world & wildlife, motion, street photography, object, lifestyle, architecture and creative. Two of the images that particularly stood out to me was a striking portrait by South African photographer Tshabalala Bongani and a magical capture taken from inside a cave by Taiwanese photographer Chihao Wang.

All National Award winners will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book and they will also receive Sony digital imaging equipment to use for future photography work.

The overall winners in the student, youth, open and professional category will be announced on 12 April 2022 and an exhibition will be held at Somerset House, London from 13 April - 2 May.

To view a selection of this year National Award winners including the Latin America Awards Winners scroll below. Alternatively, head to the Sony World Photography website to view the Student finalists and the youth monthly winners.

(Image credit: © Kazi Arifuzzaman, Bangladesh, Winner, National Awards, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

A morning scene from the countryside where antique cars add a classic touch. The photo was taken with a 50mm lens on a photo tour in September, in the village of Idku in northern Egypt (Image credit: © Sherif Salem, Egypt, Winner, National Awards, Street Photography, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Silence is the Most Powerful Scream - A forest story created on a cold winter’s day on 18 February, 2021. The idea was purely and simply to create a personal piece of art. (Image credit: © Sussi Charlotte Alminde, Denmark, Winner, National Awards, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Rolling Boil - a self portrait (Image credit: © Foteini Zaglara, Greece, Winner, National Awards, Creative, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Rea (Image credit: © Edina Csoboth, Hungary, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

A City Among the Clouds - This is a photograph from Bukhansan Mountain in Seoul, South Korea. Lots of people climb the mountain to view the sunrise, but it’s a rare sight to see the city covered in clouds as the sun rises. I've gone there many times and was lucky to finally see it. I feel gratitude towards Mother Nature for changing Seoul's architecture from monotonous to colourful (Image credit: © Wonyoung Choi, Korea (Republic of), Winner, National Awards, Architecture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Turquoise Lake - I took this photo of a turquoise lake in Poland with a drone in Autumn 2021. Let us not be deceived by the blue colour of the water, or the colour of the sand. It is the result of human activity interfering with the natural environment. You cannot bathe in this lake, and the water is poisonous (Image credit: © Marcin Giba, Poland, Winner, National Awards, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Wild Horses - When we visited France this summer, we saw the famous white Camargue horses. Their elegance and energy fascinated me so much that I was left speechless (Image credit: © Matjaž Šimic, Slovenia, Winner, National Awards, Natural World & Wildlife, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Stars over Yellowstone - An astrophotography shot at the Norris Geyser Basin, the hottest geyser basin in Yellowstone. It is located near the northwest edge of Yellowstone Caldera near Norris Junction and on the intersection of three major faults (Image credit: © Mazin Alhassan, Saudi Arabia, Winner, National Awards, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Bat Cave Sink - Many bats inhabited this cave in ancient times. They’ve vanished due to today’s environmental changes (Image credit: © Chihao Wang, Taiwan, Winner, National Awards, Landscape, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

Montsho - Montsho, meaning ‘black’, is a word used in South Africa to make fun of a dark-skinned person. This photograph explores the emotional effects of childhood teasing: depression and low self-esteem. Montsho opens conversations around the representation of the black body and black lives, challenging the idea that blackness is homogenous. For me this photograph is about both destruction and preservation; it’s about what we choose to embrace after going through trauma. (Image credit: © Tshabalala Bongani, South Africa, Winner, National Awards, Portraiture, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards)

