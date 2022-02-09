Striking portraits and magical landscapes win at Sony World Photography Awards

The national winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2022 have just been announced and the images are breathtakingly beautiful. This year more than 340,000 images were submitted in total from more than 61 countries, of which 170,000 were entered into the open competition.
Set up by the World Photography Organisation and Sony to support local photographic communities around the world, the National Awards program includes 65 winners from Austria to Bangladesh, to North Korea, Qatar, Taiwan, Poland and everywhere in between.
This year for the first time, the World Photography Organisation and Sony Latin America set up a new award - the Latin America National Awards. In an effort to shine a spotlight on the varied and vibrant photographic communities that live in Central America, South America and Mexico, the award includes a first, second and third place winner plus six shortlisted photographers.
Entrants are able to submit images into ten categories which include: portraiture, landscapes, travel, natural world & wildlife, motion, street photography, object, lifestyle, architecture and creative. Two of the images that particularly stood out to me was a striking portrait by South African photographer Tshabalala Bongani and a magical capture taken from inside a cave by Taiwanese photographer Chihao Wang.
All National Award winners will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book and they will also receive Sony digital imaging equipment to use for future photography work.
The overall winners in the student, youth, open and professional category will be announced on 12 April 2022 and an exhibition will be held at Somerset House, London from 13 April - 2 May.
To view a selection of this year National Award winners including the Latin America Awards Winners scroll below. Alternatively, head to the Sony World Photography website to view the Student finalists and the youth monthly winners.
Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specialises in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylised product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.