Steven Soderbergh's latest movie was shot entirely on a Sony A9 III

By Kalum Carter
published

Steven Soderbergh is no stranger to using consumer cameras to make feature films, and this time he has chosen the newest Sony mirrorless camera

Presence Steven Soderbergh
(Image credit: Presence / Steven Soderbergh)

The Sony A9 III was released earlier this year and has quickly shot to the top of the best mirrorless camera list, and for good reason. The A9 III boasts groundbreaking features such as a global shutter, which enables an exceptionally fast burst rate of 120fps! In addition to its stills performance, it also captures 4K 120p 10-bit 4:2:2 video, making it a hybrid camera powerhouse. 

Renowned Hollywood director and cinematographer Steven Soderbergh (Traffic, Ocean's Eleven, Erin Brockovich) has proven the extent to which the A9 III can capture video, by shooting his new feature movie entirely on the Sony mirrorless camera. 

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

