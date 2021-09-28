Spectacular weather photography in new Royal Meteorological Society book

For the last five years, The Royal Meteorological Society has held a competition inviting photographers to submit their best photos of the diverse weather conditions we experience. For the first time, the most powerful and dramatic images have been collated in a book that will be available to the general public from early October.

Each image included in the book, Weather – A Force of Nature: Spectacular images from Weather Photographer of the Year, has been specially selected by a group of photographers, photo editors and meteorologists. They were looking for images that showed a keen eye for composition, skillful camera work and an innate interest in documenting meteorological observations.

Taken all around the world, the photos depict frightening purple lightning storms over Eastbourne Pier in England, to a serene double rainbow appearing over the Neolithic standing stones at Calanaish in Scotland. From capturing the aftermath of forest fires that blazed through the Bizhbulyaksky District of Russia to showing the reality of monsoon floods for people living in Kolkata, India, the chosen images speak to the power of nature.

The book is split into five categories: the changing climate, extreme weather, the oceans, the poles and the impact of the climate on life. Each chapter has its own introduction, thoughtfully written by experts at The Royal Meteorological Society, all conveying the underlying impact of climate change on the planet.

Weather – A Force of Nature, will be available as a 192-page hardback book featuring one image and description per double-page spread. For members of The Royal Meteorological Society, the book is now available to pre-order on the RMS website at a discounted price of £12.50 (approximately $16.95 / AU$23.42) plus shipping for members or £25 ($34 / AU$47) plus shipping for non-members. Books are limited to one per order and delivery is expected in early October.

Alternatively, you can pre-order the book from Amazon UK, where it is scheduled for release on 04 November.

Scroll down to see some of the images featured in the book.

"A city afloat" (Image credit: © Debarshi Mukherjee - Weather - A Force of Nature)

"A fortress of ice" (Image credit: © Christoph Schaarschmidt - Weather - A Force of Nature)

"Seeing double" (Image credit: © Neil Partridge - Weather - A Force of Nature)

"After the fire" (Image credit: © Dmitriy Kochergin - Weather - A Force of Nature)

"Painting in the sky" (Image credit: © Simon Anderson - Weather - A Force of Nature)

"Flash floods in the desert" (Image credit: © Guy Nesher - Weather - A Force of Nature)

