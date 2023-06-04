Sony SHATTERS the CFexpress Type A capacity record with its latest card

Sony was the first company to bring CFexpress Type A cards to the open market alongside the release of the α7S III, however since then a host of other manufacturers have launched competing cards, with many offering greater speed, capacity or value.
Read more:
The best memory cards for your camera
Best CFexpress cards
Best memory card readers
But now Sony is showing the upstarts who's boss, by dropping the largest Type A card yet: a 1920GB entry in its established TOUGH-series Type A line-up. Carrying the product designation CEA-M1920T, the new 1920GB card eclipses Sony's previous 640GB top Type A offering. Alongside the 1920GB card, Sony is simultaneously launching a 960GB variant (product code CEA-M960T), so the TOUGH CFexpress Type A range will now consist of 80GB, 160GB, 320GB, 640GB, 960GB and 1920GB capacity options.
All cards are capable of up to 800MB/s read and 700MB/s write rates, though while the older 80-640GB cards are VPG400 certified (Video Performance Guarantee), meaning the cards are capable of a minimum 400MB/s sustained write speed), the new 960GB and 1920GB versions are only VPG200 certified. As with all TOUGH-series Type A cards, the new cards utilise an alloy construction for improved heat transmission and are resistant to water, bending and drop impact.
However, while these new cards may take the capacity crown, they're not necessarily great value. At a cool $1,400/£1,550 for the 1920GB card, and $760/£860 for the 960GB version, both are hugely expensive. Compare these with Angelbird's 1TB AV Pro CFexpress 2.0 Type A Memory Card - a 1TB card costing $499.99 - and suddenly it's hard to make a value case for either of the new Sony cards.
But if money's no object and you must have a Sony card to go in your Sony camera, the 1920GB and 960GB Sony TOUGH CFexpress Type A cards are both available to pre-order from B&H
Read more: