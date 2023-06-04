Sony SHATTERS the CFexpress Type A capacity record with its latest card

By Ben Andrews
published

There's a new Type A capacity king in town, boasting nearly double the storage space of the previous record holder

Sony CEA-M1920T 1920GB CFexpress Type A card
(Image credit: Sony, Future)

Sony was the first company to bring CFexpress Type A cards to the open market alongside the release of the α7S III, however since then a host of other manufacturers have launched competing cards, with many offering greater speed, capacity or value.

(Image credit: Sony)

But now Sony is showing the upstarts who's boss, by dropping the largest Type A card yet: a 1920GB entry in its established TOUGH-series Type A line-up. Carrying the product designation CEA-M1920T, the new 1920GB card eclipses Sony's previous 640GB top Type A offering. Alongside the 1920GB card, Sony is simultaneously launching a 960GB variant (product code CEA-M960T), so the TOUGH CFexpress Type A range will now consist of 80GB, 160GB, 320GB, 640GB, 960GB and 1920GB capacity options.

(Image credit: Sony)

All cards are capable of up to 800MB/s read and 700MB/s write rates, though while the older 80-640GB cards are VPG400 certified (Video Performance Guarantee), meaning the cards are capable of a minimum 400MB/s sustained write speed), the new 960GB and 1920GB versions are only VPG200 certified. As with all TOUGH-series Type A cards, the new cards utilise an alloy construction for improved heat transmission and are resistant to water, bending and drop impact.

At $499.99, this 1TB card from Angelbird is still the best value CFexpress Type A card on the market (Image credit: Angelbird)

However, while these new cards may take the capacity crown, they're not necessarily great value. At a cool $1,400/£1,550 for the 1920GB card, and $760/£860 for the 960GB version, both are hugely expensive. Compare these with Angelbird's 1TB AV Pro CFexpress 2.0 Type A Memory Card - a 1TB card costing $499.99 - and suddenly it's hard to make a value case for either of the new Sony cards.

But if money's no object and you must have a Sony card to go in your Sony camera, the 1920GB and 960GB Sony TOUGH CFexpress Type A cards are both available to pre-order from B&H

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

