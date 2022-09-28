Sony boosts CFexpress Type A memory card capacity by 400%

Alongside the new Sony FX30 (opens in new tab) camera, Sony also introduced two new CFexpress Type A memory cards - quadrupling the maximum capacity of this card format to 640GB.

The CFexpress Type A card was pioneered by Sony - and is significantly than the more-widely-used CFexpress Type B cards (opens in new tab). The format was first introduced for use with the Sony A7S III in 2020

Today Type A cards area also used as the interchangeable memory for Sony's A1 (opens in new tab), a7 IV (opens in new tab), FX3 (opens in new tab), and FX6 (opens in new tab) cameras - as well as for the recently announced FR7 PTZ camera (opens in new tab), and the new FX30.

The new CEA-G320T 320GB and CEA-G640T 640GB cards will join the current 80GB and 160GB in Sony's existing CFexpress Type A Tough range.

The cards offer a high-speed performance with a maximum writing speed of up to 700MB/s – and Video Performance Guarantee, or "VPG400", which offers sustained writing speeds of up to 400MB/s, and enables 4K 120p high bit rate video shooting.

The Tough branding, we are told, means they have been certified to be waterproof, dustproof, and robust enough to support stable long-term shooting in various environments.

CFexpress Type A cards are also available from Lexar, Prograde, Delkin and Exascend - but none has introduced cards that can match the capacity of either of Sony's new additions.

The 320GB version of the new Sony card will be available from October for $650 / £600 - with the 640GB card going on sale in December for around $1,250 / £1,200.

