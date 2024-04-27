"Something totally unexpected" is coming from Panasonic next month

By James Artaius
published

"A completely new kind of [camera] model" is on the way from Panasonic in May, according to a new report… but what is it?

Mystery camera, in silhouette, on a grey virtual display shelf
(Image credit: Future)

Panasonic is going to unveil "a completely new kind of [camera] model" in May, according to a new report. However, that's basically all the information that has been revealed so far.

It is being claimed that this will not be a successor model to any existing camera, so we aren't looking at a replacement for the Panasonic GH6 or Panasonic S1R (although, if you follow our camera rumors page, you'll know that the latter is expected this year). 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles