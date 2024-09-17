Snap! Following the iPhone, three Android manufacturers add a camera button to new models

Taking a cue from the iPhone 16, a trio of Android phone manufacturers are adding a camera button to their new handsets

Hot off the release of the iPhone 16 range, with its dedicated Camera Control button, it’s no surprise that a few imitators have been lurking in the wings. 

Three different Android smartphone manufacturers from China have revealed plans to add their own version of the button (which acts like a shutter release on a DSLR or mirrorless camera) to upcoming models. 

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

