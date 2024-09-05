SmallRig unleashes the Black Mamba camera cage for new Canon EOS R5 II

SmallRig has just announced the Black Mamba cage kit for the Canon EOS R5 II, a cage enabling users to enhance the already versatile camera further.

Leading manufacturer of camera cages and camera rigs SmallRig has been creating some incredible model-specific cages for new mirrorless cameras, especially those of a hybrid nature. Earlier this year we saw the release of the Night Eagle for the Nikon Z6 III, which I stated was the greatest-looking camera cage of all time – it's now got a rival.

The Black Mamba cage kit for the Canon EOS R5 II (Image credit: SmallRig)

The Black Mamba Cage Kit for Canon EOS R5 II is incredibly sleek, and its robust build intricately contours around the camera's form, providing protection as well as unrestricted access to the camera layout.

SmallRig states that the Black Mamba Kit is designed to enhance handheld shooting stability, portability, and accessory expansion, and there are a few ways in which it does this.

The kit includes an ergonomically designed HawkLock top handle which facilitates portability and low angle shooting. The HawkLock system is SmallRig's unique quick-release system that enables the fast attachment and detachment of accessories and handles, enabling the user to remove or change carrying position with ease.

Rig expansion is also facilitated by the cage's significant interface which includes an Arca Swiss base plate, a 1/4"-20 threaded hole, a cold shoe mount, a strap hole, a 3/8"-16 threaded hole, Arri 3/8"-16 locating hole, a HawkLock Nato rail, and a QD interface.

The Arca Swiss base plate enables the camera to effortlessly integrate into existing gimbal or stabilizer setups, and also switch between landscape and portrait orientation for that much-needed social media content!

Black Mamba cage (Image credit: SmallRig)

In addition to the expansion, the cage also gives a layer of protection to the camera, much needed after investing in your new kit. The cage is durable, robust, and scratch-resistant. The kit also includes a durable scratch-resistant 9H hardness tempered glass screen protector and a three-point locking system with integrated anti-slip padding that provides further security.

SmallRig has been creating some incredibly stylish cages lately, and the Black Mamba is no different, featuring snake scales and a patina metal effect, meaning you can look good while creating.

The Black Mamba Cage Kit for Canon EOS R5 II is available to preorder now for the scheduled release date of September 27, 2024. The kit is priced at $169.99 / £172.90 / AU $281.90.

