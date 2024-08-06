SmallRig 'Night Eagle' is the best-looking camera cage of all time!

SmallRig releases a dedicated cage kit dedicated to the Nikon Z6 III - and it's beautiful!

SmallRig x Nikon
(Image credit: SmallRig)

SmallRig is among the best manufacturers of camera cages on the market, enabling photography and video users to customize their rigs with setups that work for them.

Nikon has recently released its new flagship mirrorless camera the Nikon Z6 III, and with recent attention to video performance, it is a great hybrid camera option. In response, SmallRig has created a dedicated cage for the camera, and as camera cages go, it's a showstopper!

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

