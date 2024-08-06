SmallRig 'Night Eagle' is the best-looking camera cage of all time!

SmallRig is among the best manufacturers of camera cages on the market, enabling photography and video users to customize their rigs with setups that work for them.

Nikon has recently released its new flagship mirrorless camera the Nikon Z6 III, and with recent attention to video performance, it is a great hybrid camera option. In response, SmallRig has created a dedicated cage for the camera, and as camera cages go, it's a showstopper!

The function of a cage is twofold, perhaps more depending on who you ask, but it is a vital piece of equipment for modern videographers and filmmakers. It is essentially a metal-constructed exoskeleton that both protects the camera and enables users to customize their setups by adding additional equipment and peripherals, such as storage devices, microphones, monitors, and gimbals.

The new SmallRig 'Night Eagle' Cage Kit for the Nikon Z 6III is specifically designed for the camera itself, meaning it comfortably fits around the ergonomics. It provides unobstructed access to the buttons, battery, camera display, and memory card slots via a sleek curved gunmetal-colored form.

SmallRig is at the top of cage development, and it's easy to see why. The cage has a three-point locking system, ensuring stability and preventing twisting of the cage parts by strategically placed screws.

The Night Eagle kit comes with an 'Eagles-Wings' handle that ergonomically contains hidden storage for screws, an extra detachable cold shoe mount, and a HDMI & USB-C cable clamp for cable management.

The rig can easily be expanded using the advanced interface, enabling users to create the ideal rig for diverse shooting scenarios, and providing further versatility. This includes a 1/4" - 20 threaded hole, a 3/8" - 16 threaded hole, a 3/8" - 16 locating hole, a cold shoe mount, a nato rail, a QD port, a strap slot, and an Arca Swiss quick-release plate.

Although a staple in the kit of videographers, this cage can also be utilized for photographers. The cage can act as an Arca Swiss L-mount, enabling the user to change shooting orientation on a tripod in a matter of seconds.

Now onto the best bit of this cage – the SmallRig 'Night Eagle' Cage Kit for the Nikon Z6 III not only provides versatility and protection to the camera but aesthetically features some of Nikon's most iconic branding.

A cage can have a habit of covering some of the camera manufacturers' aesthetic features, but with this cage, SmallRig has provided a nod to Nikon's iconic branding by adorning the cage with the classic Nikon red stripe, gold ring, and vintage black leather. Making it the best-looking camera cage I think I've ever seen.

SmallRig states, "In Nikon's century-long history, each milestone embodies courage, boundary-pushing, and innovation. SmallRig, sharing these values, crafted the 'Night Eagle' for the Nikon Z Series. Fusing iconic Nikon elements with innovative curves, this tribute symbolizes courage, honoring every fearless creator".

The SmallRig 'Night Eagle' Cage Kit for the Nikon Z6 III is available now for $169.99 / £171.90 / AU$279.90. Other variants of the cage are available at alternate pricing.

