Shoot incredible autumnal landscape shots with Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 284, out now!

Shoot creative autumn landscapes

Autumn is upon us so don't miss our pro tips for shooting images which stand out from the crowd (Image credit: Justin Minns)

Autumn/Fall is one of the most exciting times of the year for landscape photographers. The incredible changes of colour are intoxicating and an endless source of inspiration. However, with everyone photographing the same subjects, how can we make sure our images stand out? With help from two expert landscape photography tutors, discover how to use creative exposure techniques and careful timing to shoot incredible scenic images with a unique edge. You'll discover how to push the boundaries of your landscape photography to make the most of those golden tones.

Shoot spectacular dramatic images!

Capture elusive drama in your images with help from 5 top photographers (Image credit: Katarzyna Kujawska)

Meanwhile, our second feature is all about drama - an elusive element in many photos. Sometimes an image will just burst with energy, but you can't figure out what makes it so special. Well, we have the answers! With advice and insight from five professional photographers, working across the full spectrum of photo genres, we’ve put together a detailed guide to how you can introduce dramatic contrast, colour and light in any area of photography. Learn how to work with silhouettes, craft cinematic lighting on a budget in a home studio or on location, capture spectacular landscapes and work with extreme black-and-white contrast.

The living city: capture urban wildlife shots today

You don't have to travel to other continents to capture incredible wildlife photos. (Image credit: Future)

We love spending time with photographers each month for our popular Shoot Like a Pro feature and this month, we visited urban wildlife photographer Mark Deans in Aberdeen, Scotland to gain his essential tips for finding incredible animal subjects in any location. If you thought wildlife photography meant you had to travel huge distances, think again!

Break the internet: viral marketing tips from an influencer

Find out how to make your work go viral online to attract more viewers to your photographic work (Image credit: Future)

Social media is a powerful tool for getting your work the attention it deserves, but making sure your artistic voice is heard can be a challenge. This month, in our career feature section, we're very excited to have partnered with online marketing consultant and author, Gordon Glenister who explains in clear steps how you can break the internet and make your content reach the maximum number of viewers possible. If you want to build an online photography brand, this is the place to begin.

Wild law

Ian Plant explains how he connects with his subjects in our interview section this month (Image credit: Ian Plant)

For our interview slot this month we sat down with Ian Plant, a photographer who knows a thing or two about travel, landscape and wildlife photography. In the issue, Ian explains his creative motivation, what gear and genres excite him right now and how he creates a connection with the viewers of his images and his animal subjects. As a photographic instructor, Ian has insight you won't want to miss.

Advice from the DP community

The latest insight and advice from our network of pro photographers (Image credit: Siobhan Hennessy)

From page 72, our community of pro photographers are on hand to answer all of your industry-related questions. Our guest professional, Siobhan Hennessy discusses what it takes to become a full-time sports photographer and explains her career journey. Meanwhile, our resident consultant Claire Gillo answers questions from the community, covering memory card choice, shooting for estate agents and defining what genres you shoot for clients.

Latest review and kit

Thinking about investing in new gear? We took the brand-new Canon EOS R5 Mark II for a spin, tried out the Sony ZV-10 II and explored the Canon RF10-20mm f/4L IS STM and Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 lenses. (Image credit: James Artaius)

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

