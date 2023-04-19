Shoot coastal masterpieces with Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 265!

The new issue of Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) is out now!

This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight.

New skills for amazing coastal masterpieces

Don't miss our guide to shooting incredible seascape and landscape scenes down by the ocean! Images by Paul Killeen

(opens in new tab)

Who doesn't love shooting at the coast? Water is an endless draw to photographers for its ability to add life to any scene, showing movement and giving each frame a sense of time. There are many possible subjects to be found, but it can be tricky to know where to start and how best to frame your shots. With our cover feature this issue, which is dedicated to all things seascape, learn how to manage your exposure perfectly, find the best compositions and ensure all of your shots have maximum colour and detail.

Rediscover your camera! Hidden features you need to know about

Get more from your camera by finding hidden pro camera features

(opens in new tab)

Think you know your camera well? Think again! We all have to take a few months to become confidently familiar with our camera gear, but even after years of using it and even at the high-end of professional imaging, it's possible to overlook features you never knew you had. In our other masterclass, we break down the average modern camera to reveal the key tools to look out for which could transform your photography. Before buying a new camera, read this issue and open up a whole new world of possibilities with your existing kit!

Capture surreal night landscapes

Shoot surreal night landscape scenes with help from James Abbott

(opens in new tab)

Meanwhile, in our creative project this issue, veteran photographer James Abbott (opens in new tab) explains how to create a surreal night landscape scene. In this shooting and editing tutorial, James explains how to expose your images so that they appear as if shot in daylight, but naturally feature the stars of the night sky, for a unique look. Learn which filters to use, how to compose your scene and which essential camera settings to choose.

Sweet spot: work in a large studio space

This issue, Editor Peter visits London's premium commercial studio space, Sugar Studios, to discover the team's advice on hiring a studio, putting together a team and using the space available.

(opens in new tab)

Save money: affordable mirrorless cameras

Matthew Richards rounds up four of the best non full-frame mirrorless cameras to discover which offers the greatest value

(opens in new tab)

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

Don't miss out on all of this essential professional-level advice. Get your copy of Digital Photographer now.

