See the winners of the Veterinary Photographer of the Year 2023

The British Veterinary Association has announced its category winners for the eighth edition of its annual lighthearted photography competition, open to BVA members only, and celebrates the animal kingdom and our pets in their loveable natures.

While this competition might not be aimed at professional or even amateur photographers, the resulting images submitted by vets show a glimpse into the lives of vetinarian professionals across the UK, as well as their own adorable pets.

We don't give vets enough credit, the education and training process to become qualified in the field really takes years of work, and with the lives of our fur babies in their hands, the day-to-day job can be a lot of pressure to deal with.

The British Veterinary Association (BVA) (opens in new tab) is the largest membership community representing the veterinary profession of the UK, and aims to inject some fun into its program by encouraging members to participate in a fun photo competition - with the chance to become the BVA's Veterinary Photographer of the Year for 2023, and win a ticket to BVA's Live conference exhibition hall event, plus a retail gift voucher.

#Colostrumisgold

The three competition categories for vets to enter in 2023 were Vets at Work, All Creatures Great and Small, and Happy Pets That Make Us Smile. The winning images were selected from a shortlist containing hundreds of entries submitted by vets captured both in their professional environments and private home lives.

Winner of the Vets at Work category was Sophie Aylett, with her image (above) depicting the moment after a cow's c-section, birthing a beautiful young calf and in the process of being sutured up. The photo is titled #Colostrumisgold

On the Shoulders of Giants

The next winner was Katherine Edmondson with her image titled On the Shoulders of Giants, submitted to the All Creatures Great and Small category. Captured in South Africa, at the Kwantu Game Reserve, the impressive image shows three red-billed oxpeckers hunting for insects at sunrise while on the back of a young giraffe.

Lastly, winner of the Happy Pets That Make Us Smile category was Sam Price, and the Jumping for Joy image of Winnie the dog speaks for itself. There's nothing more exciting than a day at the beach!

Jumping for Joy

Several other highly commended images were also praised by the judging panel and can be seen below. Images taken using both cameras and smartphones were encouraged. The judges this year comprised BVA President, Malcolm Morley, vet and social media influencer Cat Henstridge, and iM3 Sales Manager Sue Emmerton.

Thanks to the BVA for sharing these heart-warming images with us, and allowing a glimpse into the lives of what it's like to be a vet.

Finalist image - Mopping the Brow

Finalist - Sheep-a-Doodle Do! (A car boot overflowing with six 12-week-old puppies, in a vet surgery car park).

Finalist - Cheeky Munch

Finalist - Snow Focused

Finalist - Roe Buck Running

