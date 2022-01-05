Save $500 on this Z Cam 6K cinema camera kit with Atomos Ninja V+

If you're a photographer looking to get into filmmaking and are searching for the best cinema camera, or you're a cinematographer looking to upgrade to 6K, then this Z Cam E2-S6 and Atomos Ninja V+ bundle for $4,099 (saving you $500!) could just be what you need to get started. It even includes a 1TB Angelbird SSD!

Save $500 This Super 35 cinema camera can shoot 6K video at 60p, and comes with both an Atomos Ninja V+ and a 1TB Angelbird SSD for storage.

The Z Cam E2-S6 is a Super 35 cinema camera that is capable of producing stunning 6K video up to 60p, DCI 4K up to 75p, and slow-motion 1080p video at 120p. It also offers 10-bit color in 4:2:2 and delivers 14 stops of dynamic range, making it the perfect camera to get yourself started in the world of cinematography or a great upgrade from your previous 4K camera.

With this cinema camera you get the best of both worlds; a compact box-style design that can accommodate a minimalist setup, or you can rig it to become a full blown production monster that is more than capable of producing stunning 6K visuals for any feature film, documentary or music video.

B&H has taken a step towards the latter by offering this kit in Canon EF mount and supplying you with all the tools you need to get up and running – including the Atomos Ninja V+, below – so all you need is a lens and you're good to go.

(Image credit: Atomos)

This bundle features the Atomos Ninja V+ – an upgraded version of the Atomos Ninja V, which can record ProRes RAW at up to 8K 30p via purpose-built mini SSDs or standard 2.5” SSDs.

B&H has thought about this, and is also supplying in this kit an Angelbird AtomX SSDmini with 1TB of storage – enabling you to use the recording features to your advantage, and simultaneously use it as a 5.2” touchscreen monitor featuring a full HD 1920 x 1080 display.

For those that are looking to skip Super 35 6K and go right full frame quality, B&H is also offering this same kit with the full frame 6K Z Cam E2-F6 for $5,599, which also saves you $500.

