Save $500 on the new Atomos Ninja V+ 8K on-camera video recorder

Launched in May 2021, the Atomos Ninja V+ is the world's first 8K recorder. Between now and 31 December, you can get this 5-inch external camera monitor for the astonishingly good price of $999 which gives you a saving of $500 - making it one of the best Black Friday camera deals we have seen so far. Delivering up to 8K 30p or 4K 120p continuous recording in Apple ProRes RAW, it's an absolute powerhouse and is future-proofed to stay compatible with the latest camera releases.

Like its little brother, the Atomos Ninja V (which is one one the best on-camera monitors you can buy) is also capable of recording HDR 4K 60 as well as HD 120p slow motion.

The next-generation chip technology of the Atomos silicon chip, the AtomIC3 and AtmosOS10 is what enables the monitor to handle higher framerates and higher resolution in addition to all the features Ninja V users would expect.

Other compatible codecs include AppleProRes - the industry standard, edit-ready codec with scaleable compression, Avid DNx and H.265 - a highly efficient codec that enables you to create high-quality files at a low bit rate and small file size which make them perfect for sharing.

The Ninja V+ is equipped with a super-bright, 5-inch IPS LCD display that uses a 1000 cd/m2 backlight. This 1920 x 1080 display enables you to view accurate images on screen, even in bright daylight without the need for an additional hood. It's powered by a single L series battery and comes in a quality, protective neoprene sleeve.

If you're a serious filmmaker and thinking of investing in a monitor that will last as camera technology advances, pick up this one while you can and save yourself a pretty penny.

