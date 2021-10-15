Save $45 on Joby TelePod Pro Kit for content creators

Popular

Get a cool 53% discount on the Joby TelePod Pro Kit – the transforming tripod, stand, selfie stick and grip handle

While we're waiting with bated breath for the Black Friday camera deals, there are some great early savings to be made at retailers across the land. And music to the ears of mobile content creators is this 53% discount on the Joby TelePod Pro Kit, which is available for just $39.88 – a $45 saving! Check out this amazing deal below, which expires at midnight. 

Whether you're shooting on a GoPro, a camera phone or a compact camera, the Joby  TelePod Pro Kit enables you to create the content you need, when you need it. Need a stand for a flashgun? A selfie stick to self-shoot? A mic stand to pick up your audio? It transforms into all these things and more!

As a tripod it can be adjusted from 10 to 27 inches, with a removable ball head and triple-prong mount, capable of holding cameras, lights and microphones up to 2.2lbs – and it comes with smartphone holders to grip your handset, too. 

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-PhotoDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus (Micro Four Thirds) and Canon (full frame) shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a particular fondness for vintage lenses and film cameras.

