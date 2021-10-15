Save $45 on Joby TelePod Pro Kit for content creators

While we're waiting with bated breath for the Black Friday camera deals, there are some great early savings to be made at retailers across the land. And music to the ears of mobile content creators is this 53% discount on the Joby TelePod Pro Kit, which is available for just $39.88 – a $45 saving! Check out this amazing deal below, which expires at midnight.

Image Joby TelePod Pro Kit – $39.88 (was $84.88)

Save $45 The brilliant TelePod Pro Kit is an all-in-one solution for creators on the go. It transforms from a stand to a selfie stick to a tripod to a handle and back again!

US deal ends midnight View Deal

Whether you're shooting on a GoPro, a camera phone or a compact camera, the Joby TelePod Pro Kit enables you to create the content you need, when you need it. Need a stand for a flashgun? A selfie stick to self-shoot? A mic stand to pick up your audio? It transforms into all these things and more!

As a tripod it can be adjusted from 10 to 27 inches, with a removable ball head and triple-prong mount, capable of holding cameras, lights and microphones up to 2.2lbs – and it comes with smartphone holders to grip your handset, too.

Read more:

Best Black Friday camera deals

Best Canon Black Friday deals

Best Sony Black Friday deals

Best Cyber Monday camera deals