Save $400 on a 2020 13.3-inch Macbook Pro with Retina Display

If you're looking to buy a new Macbook, you don't have to wait for all the Black Friday camera deals to kick in – you can now save yourself $400 on a 2020 13.3-inch Macbook Pro with a Retina Display, now only $1,099. It comes with a 512GB SSD, a 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM and 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports. This model also includes a touch bar and touch ID for easy login and payments.

Save $400 on a 13.3 inch Macbook Pro with a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and a 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core processor and 2x USB-C ports making it the perfect choice for use at home or on the go.

This Macbook Pro might've been released in 2020, but it's still one of the best MacBooks if you want to use it for watching videos, searching the web or for design-based projects. The release of the 2021 Macbook Pro with the new M1 Pro chip has bought the price down of older models considerably so if you don't need to edit 8K video or run loads of programs at once, you could save yourself a tasty sum.

If you're a photographer, graphic designer or artist, you'll be pleased to know that the discount is on the 512GB SSD model which means you can store thousands of photos or art projects straight to the computer. No need to worry about having to carry one of the best portable hard drives everywhere you go.

Powered by a 1.4 GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core (8th Gen) processor that features burst speeds of up to 3.9 GHz and 8GB RAM, you can be sure of smooth multitasking and quick access to frequently used files and programs.

With a 13.3-inch Retina Display, a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and 227 pixels per inch you can expect a bright, color-accurate display. It also supports the P3 color gamut which means 25% more colors can be displayed than when using the sRGB gamut and the reds and greens are more vibrant.

The touch bar replaces the function keys found at the top of a 'normal' keyboard and means you can pay for things via Apple Pay using your fingerprint You can also control settings such as volume and screen brightness or ask Siri a question as well as use the predictive text function.

There is a limited supply at this bargain price so don't wait around – the offer won't be on forever.

