Save $250 with these amazing Apple M1 MacBook deals

If you are looking to upgrade your laptop or simply want the best Macbook for photo or video editing then now is the time to upgrade thanks to these amazing deals from B&H saving you up to $250 on an 14" M1 Macbook or $150 on a 13" M1 Macbook Air.

Apple Macbook Pro 14" M1 Pro| was $2,499 |now $2,249

SAVE $250 Built for all types of creatives, including photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, music producers, and more, the Apple 14.2" MacBook Pro with M1 Pro Chip is the ultimate pro mobile workstation for the ultimate user.

Apple 13" Macbook Air M1 | was $1,649 |now $1,499

SAVE $150 Tackle your projects with the fastM1 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU and accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 16GB of unified RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The M1 Pro chip in the MacBook Pro 14-inch offers up to 200 GB/s of memory bandwidth as well as support for up to 32GB of unified memory. The efficient architecture of M1 Pro means they deliver the same level of performance whether MacBook Pro is plugged in or using the battery. The M1 Pro also features enhanced media engines with dedicated ProRes accelerators specifically for pro video processing, which means even the toughest of video project will be made much easier when hitting the editing suite. With up to a 16-Core GPU, the M1 Pro also delivers up to 70 percent faster CPU performance than the M1, making sure the the most demanding tasks are delivered in rapid time, perfect for creatives always on the move.

The 13.3" Retina Display on the MacBook Air features a 2560 x 1600 screen resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio for 227 pixels per inch (ppi). The display also features up to 48 percent more color than the previous generation and offers True Tone technology, meaning the white balance automatically adjusts to match the color temperature of the light around you for a more natural viewing experience and a better color grade on your videos and accurate editing to your batch of photos. As well as being equipped with Apple's M1 chip, which features four high-performance cores, each designed to run a single task, which allows for multithreaded workloads.

There are also four efficiency cores to handle lighter workloads, using only a tenth of the power while still delivering fast performance. This means the Apple M1 performs up to 3.5 times faster than the previous generation while still delivering battery life up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback.

