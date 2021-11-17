Save $200 on a Panasonic GH5 II body only – now only $1,498

We're already starting to see lots of exciting Black Friday camera deals including this one from Adorama where you can $200 on the GH5II making it just $1,498 The Panasonic GH5 II might have been more of a refresh than an upgrade to the Panasonic GH5 but it was certainly needed to bring this line of cameras up to date. The GH5 II benefits from an improved buffer, better frame rates, bit rates and it comes with V-Log L log mode pre-installed.

The Panasonic GH5 II might not be massively different from the GH5 but it does have some welcome upgrades - especially if you're a videographer. We don't expect owners of the GH5 to rush out to replace their camera system, but if you're looking to invest now would be a good time with the $200 saving.

The GH5 II has the same 20.3 - megapixel sensor as the GH5 which means its more than enough resolution or oversampled 4K video as well as stills photography. It's also has a buffer capacity of 108+ raw files or a whopping 999+ JPEG's which is pretty astonishing considering it isn't a sports and action camera.

While the GH5 II still offers the same C4K 60p video that made the GH5 so popular, it now supports 4K 4:2:2 10-bit at up to 30p and it can also shoot C4K 4:2:0 10-bit at 60p You can also now capture 4:2:0 10-bit 4K at up to 60P whereas previously you could only get 30p on the GH5. The GH5II is also capable of shooting in anamorphic 4K 4:2:0 10-bit at 50p.

There are 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization in the GH5 II which is 1.5 more stops than the GH5. The Micro Four Thirds sensors are a lot easier to stabilize than full-frame therefore the GH5 II is capable of producing extremely smooth handheld video.

The layout of the GH5 II is much the same as on the GH5, as is the handling and size. It comes with wifi and Bluetooth connectivity and has an input for things like a microphone and HDMI cable should you want to connect it to one of the best on camera monitors.

It's a great bit of kit for filmmaking so whether you're just starting out or looking to upgrade from a DSLR, now is a good time to invest as you can get body only for less than $1,500.

