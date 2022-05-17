Save an astronOMical $550 on Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III + 12-45mm bundle

Save a wallet-whopping $550 on this Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III with 12-45mm lens bundle - it's a cracking deal!

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III deal
If you are in the market for a compact MFT powerhouse, capable of DCI and UHD 4K video and able to take stunning 20.4MP stills, then this amazing wallet weighing saving of $550 for this Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III with 12-45mm lens bundle it that cracking deal you're looking for.

The Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III offers fast continuous shooting of up to 10 fps with the mechanical shutter or up to 30 fps shooting with its electronic shutter. DCI and UHD 4K video recording are also available , with the sensor and processor combination offering a  sensitivity range up to ISO 25600, while a sophisticated 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system compensates for up to 6.5 stops of camera shake for sharper handheld shooting. 

Complementing its imaging specs, the sensor also incorporates 121 phase-detection AF points, all of which are cross-type, along with 121 contrast-detection areas for fast and precise focusing and subject tracking performance. Now with a $550 discount, priced at just $1,299 - this ready to shoot package is perfect for any photographers wanting to have powerful solution in a compact body.

