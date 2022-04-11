Save a massive $410 on the professional Zhiyun Tech Crane 2S Pro gimbal at B&H

Take you're cinematography to the next step with smooth transitions and cinematic movements that are shake-free with the Zhiyun Tech Crane 2S Pro gimbal that is now seeing an amazing price cut at B&H with a saving of $410 (opens in new tab) - that means you get this professional gimbal for just $439 (opens in new tab), that's an impressive 48% off.

(opens in new tab) Zhiyun Tech Crane 2S Pro| was $849 |now $439 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $410 The Crane 2S supports larger cameras, like the Blackmagic Pocket 6K, so whatever your setup this gimbal can get the shots you need with seamless cinematic movement. Key features include vertical camera mounting, six operational modes, dedicated mounting points for adding pro-level accessories, and cinematic features accessible via the companion iOS/Android app.

US DEAL

See also: Best gimbals (opens in new tab) in 2022

A follow-up to the Crane 2, the Zhiyun-Tech Crane 2S Pro (opens in new tab) has been highly upgraded to better suit the needs of filmmakers. Featuring a new-generation 9th Instune Algorithm that improves the responsiveness of each axis, the Crane 2S is capable of stabilizing large cameras such as the Blackmagic Pocket 6K (opens in new tab), Panasonic S1H (opens in new tab), and Canon EOS 1DX Mark III (opens in new tab) along with accessories - making this gimbal the perfect tool for professional filmmakers that like to get on the move with their cine cameras, but are looking for the best stabilization possible, out of post-production.

Offering dedicated mounting points for attaching an optional Zhiyun-Tech TransMount transmitter or other accessories, including the new feature, vertical quick release mount that enables you to set your camera up vertically, making your you get those perfect shots for clients socials. Besides this, a new FlexMount system is used for mounting your camera as standard, this technology simplifies the mounting and setup process, while securing your camera with a double-safety mechanism. The axis-locking mechanism for balancing a camera has also been improved with a two-phase locking design. The axis-locking mechanism additionally ensures that there's no movement of the gimbal components during travel or storage.



The grip handle is made out of carbon fiber so the gimbal feels lighter in your hand, it also features and upgraded built-in handwheel on the side of the handle to allow for very low delay when controlling an add-on lens motor, sold separately, so you can make adjustments with more precision.

No matter whether you're just stating out in your video career or are a seasoned professional a good gimbal can save a vast amount of time while shooting and later in the editing suite and this Zhiyun-Tech Crane 2S Pro bundle for just $439 is a great investment into your video career.

Read more:

Zhiyun Crane 2S review (opens in new tab)

Best wireless follow focus (opens in new tab)

Best audio recorders for filmmakers (opens in new tab)

Best cinema camera (opens in new tab)

Best cine lenses (opens in new tab)