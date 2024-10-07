Save a cheerful $200 on the Sony FX30 ahead of Amazon Prime and Black Friday!

Grab the lightest Sony Cinema camera the Sony FX30 for the featherweight price of $1,589 - that's a $200 discount!

If you're a budding filmmaker looking to upgrade to one of the best cinema cameras on the market but still want something lightweight and portable then the Sony FX30 is a great choice, now made even better thanks to a cheerful $200 discount ahead of the on the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale that starts tomorrow.

With its 26mp APS-C sensor's ability to capture UHD 4K video up to 120fps, this compact powerhouse will be an asset to any filmmakers on set, either as a main camera or as a secondary option for the larger Sony FX6.

SAVE $201.99 at Amazon. whether you are a budding filmmaker looking for your next pro-grade cinema camera or looking for a first-class B-cam on set, the Sony FX30 with its UHD 4K up to 120FPS is an excellent choice.

