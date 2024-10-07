Save a cheerful $200 on the Sony FX30 ahead of Amazon Prime and Black Friday!

If you're a budding filmmaker looking to upgrade to one of the best cinema cameras on the market but still want something lightweight and portable then the Sony FX30 is a great choice, now made even better thanks to a cheerful $200 discount ahead of the on the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale that starts tomorrow.

With its 26mp APS-C sensor's ability to capture UHD 4K video up to 120fps, this compact powerhouse will be an asset to any filmmakers on set, either as a main camera or as a secondary option for the larger Sony FX6.

Sony FX30|was $1,799.99|now $1,598

SAVE $201.99 at Amazon. whether you are a budding filmmaker looking for your next pro-grade cinema camera or looking for a first-class B-cam on set, the Sony FX30 with its UHD 4K up to 120FPS is an excellent choice.

Harnessing the capabilities of a newly developed APS-C sensor, the Sony FX30 offers everyday content creators and aspiring filmmakers a powerful yet accessible cinema camera to elevate their cinematic journey.

It combines an imaging system designed for cinematic capture with an extensive feature set and user-friendly operation, creating a comprehensive tool for filmmakers of all levels. With its advanced imaging technology, the FX30 rivals other cameras in Sony's Cinema Line, recording crisp 10-bit UHD 4K video at up to 120 fps, a specification expected of true cinema cameras.

The newly developed 26MP APS-C Exmor R CMOS sensor, along with the BIONZ XR processor, delivers high-quality 4K visuals using the Super35 (16:9) area, capturing over 14 stops of dynamic range and featuring Dual Base ISO architecture to enhance low-light performance.

Making this the perfect camera for solo shooting filmmakers or those looking to invest into a B-cam setup to match the performance and workflow of the larger Sony FX6 or Sony FX9 cinema cameras.