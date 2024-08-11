SanDisk announces world's-first 8TB SD and 4TB microSD cards

But don't expect to be able to buy them any time soon

SanDisk has produced the first-ever 8 terabyte SD card, along with the world's-first 4TB MicroSD card. SanDisk's parent company, Western Digital, hasn't released much detail about the two cards in its press release - only that the 8TB SD offering will be a UHS-I card; so it won't be breaking any speed records. There's no indication about pricing or availability.

