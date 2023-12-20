Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks reveal the most powerful AI-powered phone yet

With January 2024 just around the corner and the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Ultra, and S24+ imminent, we are finally starting to hear some potentially very exciting leaks. A camera release wouldn’t be a camera release these days without several AI-powered features and if the rumors are true, Samsung’s forthcoming release will be the most advanced yet.

Nothing seems impossible with AI – already this year the Google Pixel 8 Pro has boasted features that enable you to remove objects from a photo, curate the perfect group picture, and even remove motion blur from an image. The best camera phones are now so advanced, they leave mirrorless cameras and DSLRs in the dust when it comes to onboard editing features and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be no different thanks to the anticipated ONE UI 6.1 operating system.

One of the most exciting AI-powered features we could see on the Samsung Galaxy 24 series as hinted by Benit Bruhner Pro on X is that users will be able to remove unwanted objects from video clips – a feature we haven’t yet seen in smartphones. It will also benefit from enhanced video capabilities such as improved low-light performance, better stabilization, and reduced graininess making it even easier for users to create more professional-looking videos.

The magic of AI doesn't stop there. Samsung devices will now leverage AI to expand the borders of photos just as you can in Photoshop using Generative Expand. This means that – if you haven’t been able to frame your subject quite how you wanted – you can crop an image and it’ll automatically fill in the missing parts for you.

One UI 6.1 Features for Galaxy S24 series!!!Galaxy S24 series will be so powerful, offering many new AI features, and some are EXCLUSIVE!!! - AI features: • (EXLUSIVE) AI processing for VIDEOS: This processing will improve low light performance, reduce grainienss, improve… pic.twitter.com/nVyyM99ip0December 18, 2023 See more

Aside from camera-related AI enhancements, Samsung is teasing that the S24 series will have a built-in chatbot similar to ChatGPT which will be able to perform simple tasks such as answering questions and solving equations. An intelligent call management system will make it easier to organize calendars and to-do lists by processing phone calls and implementing actionable insights while managing notes will be streamlined by transforming messy notes into an organized structure complete with bullet points.

Samsung borrows a page from Google's playbook with AI-generated wallpapers that promise to provide a visually stunning experience, though admittedly lacking Google’s animation feature. For users navigating language barriers, Samsung will introduce live translation during calls to ensure smooth communication between individuals speaking different languages, fostering a global and connected community.

The Enhanced Battery Protection feature introduces multiple stages of protection, striking a delicate balance between battery life and security. Users can choose varying degrees of protection without sacrificing convenience, ensuring a tailored experience that fits individual needs.

Samsung's latest innovations promise a future where AI seamlessly integrates into daily life, enhancing user experiences across various aspects of device usage. The launch of these exclusive features positions Samsung as a trailblazer in the competitive tech industry and undoubtedly will set new standards for smartphone innovation.

