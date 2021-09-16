Samsung Galaxy S22 series could feature 50MP camera and 45W charging

As we enter the season of fall, it won't be long until we'll be seeing the new Samsung Galaxy S22 arrive. Due in early 2022, the Galaxy S22 has been the subject of multiple rumors recently – and the latest leaks point to some interesting updates to the chipset, battery and main camera sensor.

Renowned leaker IceUniverse has recently shared new details on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Apparently, we'll be seeing the Exynos 2200 chipset, which will feature a powerful Cortex-X2 core running at 2.9GHz and a cluster of three big Cortex-A710 cores that will run at 2.8GHz.

As reported by GSMArena (originally from IceUniverse), the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will both get an upgraded main camera. Apparently, this will be the Samsung ISOCELL GN5. This is a 50MP sensor with all-directional autofocus and 1.0-micro pixels.

The other major recent rumor regards the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's battery, which will apparently feature 45W wired charging. Interestingly, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra only features 25W charging, its predecessor the Galaxy S20 Ultra actually originally featured 45W. It's not clear what made Samsung decide to downgrade the S21 Ultra's charging capabilities, but it's certainly interesting to see that the 45W charging will make a comeback in the S22 Ultra.

According to IceUniverse, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is "100% confirmed to feature 45W (10V/4.5A) charging", but it's not clear whether the handset will come bundled with a 45W adapter. GSMArena suggests that users will likely have to pay extra to access these lightning-fast charging speeds.

It will be interesting to see how many of these rumors pan out to be true – especially now that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models have been released. However, we'll have to wait until early 2022 to get any official confirmation.

