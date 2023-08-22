RØDE launches "the most powerful wireless microphone ever"

The RØDE Wireless Pro follows on from the simpler 'grab and go' Wireless Me, adding in pro features like 32-bit float on-board recording, 32GB internal storage and a 10dB 'safety channel' as a backup in case of audio clipping.

It's the latest and best iteration of a series that started with the Wireless GO series in 2019, which has long been one of the best wireless microphones, even one of the best microphones all round.



RØDE makes a whole range of studio, podcasting, on-camera and wireless mics, and where on-camera microphones are useful when you need to capture directional audio from the camera position, a wirless mic will capture clear sound directly from your subject. Both transmitters can be clipped on to subjects and used directly via their built-in mics, or you can plug in lavalier mics for speech and interviews.

The RØDE Wireless Pro is designed for universal compatibility, and works not just with cameras but smartphones, tablets and computers too. (Image credit: RODE)

The Wireless Pro has analog 3.5mm TRS and digital USB-C outputs, and is designed to be "universally" compatible with cameras, smartphones, tablets, computers and any other audio devices.



The company says that its 32-bit float recording with its extended audio range means 'clip-free' audio, and has incorporated the GainAssist feature first seen on the Wireless Me, which uses intelligent algorithms for automatic on-the-fly gain control. With all this and its safety track feature too, Wireless Pro seems to cover every eventuality.



RØDE claims 'near zero' latency (delay) in its digital wireless system, and the Wirless Pro also has a timecode feature for easy audio sync during editing. Its Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission setup also boasts 128-bit encryption.

(Image credit: RODE)

The Wireless Pro comes as a kit with two transmitters and a receiver, plus an accessory kit consisting of a smart charge case, two Lavalier II microphones, cables, MagClip GO magnetic mounting clip, and accessory case. Locking 3.5mm lav connectors should stop mics being accidentally pulled out, and there's a TRRS input on the receiver for headset monitoring or an additional 'narrator' mic.



The RØDE Wireless Pro will be available from late August 2023 at a cost of $399 / £399 / AU$699.