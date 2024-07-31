Report: Panasonic Lumix S1R II delayed until 2025, will be based on Leica SL3 (report)

By
published

It's being reported that the Panasonic Lumix SL3 – which will be based on the Leica SL3 – has been delayed until early 2025

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The eagerly anticipated Panasonic Lumix S1R II will, as expected, be based on the Leica SL3, but has been delayed until early 2025. 

That's the latest rumor circulating about the successor to the Panasonic Lumix S1R, which launched in 2019 as the resolution model (hence the "R") of the Lumix S series with its 47.3MP full-frame sensor. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

