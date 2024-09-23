Report: Chinese lens manufacturers are developing autofocus zoom lenses

Details are scarce, but there's good reason to believe China is more than capable of producing AF zoom lenses

Fujirumors has shared a Weibo post that claims as many as three Chinese lens manufacturers are developing autofocus zoom lenses. Sadly there are no further details on what these lenses may be. However Fujirumors also spoke to Chinese lens manufacturer Viltrox last year, asking whether it was planning to release zoom lenses for Fuji X-mount. The response from Viltrox's marketing director:

We will have zoom lenses, but we are not sure about the focal length yet. But we have zoom lenses in our plans. What we are sure is that we will have Cine zoom lenses, for example 22-220mm, 30-300mm and 42-420mm cine zoom [manual focus] coming at the end of this year maybe. We have plans for zoom lenses for stills, but those still need some time.

Mandy Lee, Marketing Direct, Viltrox

