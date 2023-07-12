Quick! This $45 saving on Instax Mini film will be gone in an instant

Instant cameras are great, but they gobble up expensive film like nobody's business. Thankfully, this Prime Day camera deal enables you to stock up on film at a fraction of the price!

Right now you can pick up an Instax Mini Film Value Pack of 120 Photos for just $67.99. That's 12 packs of film – which, if you bought individual film packs, would cost you $113.22. Which gives you an enormous saving of $45.23!

You'll be needing this film for any of the Mini line of products, including the Instax Mini 12 and Instax Mini Evo cameras as well as the Instax Mini Link and Instax Mini Link 2 portable printers.

Other instant cameras also use this stock, including the Leica Sofort and Lomo'Instant as well as the Jollylook Pinhole camera.

You can never have too much instant film, and you never regret buying it when it's cheap, so trust us – stock up now!

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

If you're an Instax fan, check out the best instant cameras, along with the best digital instant camera hybrids and the best portable printers. And make sure to study our What type of instant film do I need? guide to make sure you get the right stock!