Quick! This $45 saving on Instax Mini film will be gone in an instant

By James Artaius
published

Instax shooters! This is your chance to snag 12 packs of film for just $68 – that's a saving of $45 when buying individual packs!

Prime Day Instax Mini
(Image credit: Amazon)

Instant cameras are great, but they gobble up expensive film like nobody's business. Thankfully, this Prime Day camera deal enables you to stock up on film at a fraction of the price!

Right now you can pick up an Instax Mini Film Value Pack of 120 Photos for just $67.99. That's 12 packs of film – which, if you bought individual film packs, would cost you $113.22. Which gives you an enormous saving of $45.23!

Instax Mini Film

Instax Mini Film Value Pack | was $81.04 | now $67.99
SAVE $13.05 On paper it's a saving of 13 bucks on this already-great offer, but as noted above you're actually saving 45 dollars compared to buying 12 packs of film separately. An absolute no-brainer!
US DEAL

View Deal

You'll be needing this film for any of the Mini line of products, including the Instax Mini 12 and Instax Mini Evo cameras as well as the Instax Mini Link and Instax Mini Link 2 portable printers. 

Other instant cameras also use this stock, including the Leica Sofort and Lomo'Instant as well as the Jollylook Pinhole camera

You can never have too much instant film, and you never regret buying it when it's cheap, so trust us – stock up now! 

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

If you're an Instax fan, check out the best instant cameras, along with the best digital instant camera hybrids and the best portable printers. And make sure to study our What type of instant film do I need? guide to make sure you get the right stock!

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

