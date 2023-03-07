Puppy dog eyes! People's choice voting opens for adorable animal photographs

Voting opens today for the RSPCA's Young Photographer People's Choice Awards, and the shortlisted images of these adorable animals captured by budding teenage photographers in the UK might just make your heart melt.

A total of 14 images have been shortlisted, which we'll reveal below, but the voting window will only remain open for one week, opening this afternoon and closing at the deadline on March 14 13:00 GMT / 08:00 ET.

The RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals)'s competition for young photographers is an excellent way to introduce teens and younger children to the art and craft of digital photography, and what better subject to use than your own family pet or local farm animals?

The 2022 winners of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards (opens in new tab) have already been chosen, but now it's time for the People's Choice winner to be selected by members of the public. Be sure to cast your vote (opens in new tab) in the People's Choice poll and select your favorite animal photo before the deadline in one week's time.

The winner will be announced on the RSPCA’s Facebook page (opens in new tab) on 16 March, and entries for the new 2023 edition of the competition will open on May 04.

Looking for bugs by photographer from Alresford (age 16) (Image credit: Lizzie Daglish / RSPCA Young Photographer People's Choice Awards 2022 )

Quarry Dog by photographer age 16 from Wrexham (Image credit: Sarmi Razavi / RSPCA Young Photographer People's Choice Awards 2022 )

‘Ewe looking at me?’ by photographer from Bolton age 11 (Image credit: Ellie-Grace Braidwood / RSPCA Young Photographer People's Choice Awards 2022 )

The winner of the RSPCA People’s Choice competition will receive a £100 ($120 / AU$180) Amazon voucher, plus an RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2022 trophy and certificate.

"The best thing about the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards is that we're always seeing something new," said Andrew Forsyth, RSPCA photographer and awards judge.

"The young photographers are always bringing fresh ideas and trying different things. The creativity and talent is outstanding – and it's a real joy to look through the entries every year.

Sunset Murmuration by Nottingham photographer age 16 (Image credit: Erin Shepherd / RSPCA Young Photographer People's Choice Awards 2022 )

Ray of Sunshine by London photographer age 10 (Image credit: Mani Keogh / RSPCA Young Photographer People's Choice Awards 2022 )

Sleepy Charlie by Sheffield photographer age 12 (Image credit: Amelia Newheiser / RSPCA Young Photographer People's Choice Awards 2022 )

"The People’s Choice award is a fantastic part of the competition because now the public have a chance to get involved and pick their favorite photo. There are some truly beautiful photos on the shortlist and we’re very excited to share them with everyone. I can’t wait to see which one is picked as the winning photo – it’s going to be a very tough choice for everyone to make!"

Cosy Cuddles by Redditch photographer age 12 (Image credit: Evie Morgan / RSPCA Young Photographer People's Choice Awards 2022 )

Ear Pricked by York photographer age 12 (Image credit: Isaac Savage / RSPCA Young Photographer People's Choice Awards 2022 )

Too Much Fun by SToke-On-Trent photographer age 18 (Image credit: Emily Steele / RSPCA Young Photographer People's Choice Awards 2022 )

Lazy Trotters by Kidderminster photographer age 12 (Image credit: Ruby Jones / RSPCA Young Photographer People's Choice Awards 2022 )

Charlie by Barnsley photographer age 10 (Image credit: Evelyn Tomlinson / RSPCA Young Photographer People's Choice Awards 2022 )

Sleepy Dog by Bolton photographer age 18 (Image credit: Amy Wrigley / RSPCA Young Photographer People's Choice Awards 2022 )

Ping Pong Paws by Leicester photographer age 17 (Image credit: Luqman Ismail / RSPCA Young Photographer People's Choice Awards 2022 )

Don't forget to prepare your animal images for the next round of the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2023 which will open for entries in early May 2023.

