Dogs, horses and cute cats (of course!) are winners in 2024 International Pet Photography Awards

By
published

This cute kitten composite is among the finalists of the competition that celebrates the photography of our four-legged friends – but who won?

A white kitten partly painted by a tabby kitten
(Image credit: Katie Brockman / 2024 International Pet Photography Awards)
About the Awards

International Pet Photography Awards logo

(Image credit: International Pet Photography Awards)

Established in 2019, the International Pet Photography Awards (previously International Pet Photographer of the Year Awards) is the world’s largest pet photography competition. An all-star panel of judges awards images in six categories with cash prizes and trophies, with the overall winner being crowned the International Pet Photographer of the Year.

The winners of the 2024 International Pet Photography Awards have been announced. The Awards celebrate the work of pet photographers from all four corners of the globe, and this year saw 3621 entries from 41 countries.

Image 1 of 5
Category winner of the 2024 International Pet Photography Awards
(Image credit: Janneke De Graaf / 2024 International Pet Photography Awards)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

Related articles