"With dog photography, you generally want a low perspective – but, here, I followed a different strategy"

By
Contributions from
published

Chantal Macleod-Holdsworth shares four photographic decisions for capturing this shot highlighting model Jack

A dog standing on a stone in front of a stone arch at the beach
(Image credit: Chantal Macleod-Holdsworth)

A decade ago, Chantal Macleod-Holdsworth started her dog walking business, followed by a photography business CMH Photo. Today, she captures the essence of animals and humans alike.

I had the pleasure of interviewing her about his work and analyzing her image "Macfarquhar’s Bed". We discussed the techniques he used to capture the photo and why it works...

Portrait of Chantal Macleod-Holdsworth
Chantal Macleod-Holdsworth

Born and raised in Germany, Chantal moved to Scotland in 2005. Originally working in hospitality, her life-long passion for animals, dogs in particular, inspired Chantal to make a career change. A decade ago, she started her dog walking business, followed by a photography business CMH Photo. Today, she captures the essence of animals and humans alike. Chantal’s work focuses on dogs, but she also photographs horses, creates beautiful family portraits and shoots special occasions such as weddings.

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Technique Editor

Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.

