ProGrade lowballs Sony with a CFexpress Type A card that's $100 cheaper

ProGrade Digital has announced a new CFexpress Type A memory card – and thankfully it's $70-$100 cheaper than the version from Sony, which until now had enjoyed a monopoly on the Type A cards.

The ProGrade Digital CFexpress Type A Cobalt comes in a 160GB capacity, and enjoys a maximum read speed of 800MB/s and a burst write speed of 700MB/s – which is great news for users of the Sony A1 and Sony A7S III, the main cameras that use the CFexpress Type A format.

Of course, both of these cameras (and others, present and future, that will make use of the format) can capture extremely bit-rich, high-resolution video footage. With the A1 it's 8K 30p, while the A7S III can record 4K at up to 120fps.

In both cases, it isn't just lightning fast read and write speeds that matter; just as important is the sustained read and write speeds, which in the case of the ProGrade Digital CFexpress Type A Cobalt are 800MB/s for reading and a Video Performance Guarantee of 400MB/s (VPG 400) for writing.

The card is x-ray-proof, shockproof, can operate down to 14°F / -10°C and maintain storage down to -4°F / -20°C, with thermal throttling to protect the card from overheating, where it can operate up to 158°F / 70°C and maintain storage up to 185°F / 85°C.

"Due to the size and performance of CFexpress Type A, we believe that next generation compact DSLR and mirrorless cameras will start adopting this form factor over SD as we have already seen in some of the new cameras," said ProGrade CEO, Wes Brewer.

"We are now able to offer the widest range of CFexpress card choices to meet both current and future needs of all leading-edge imaging applications. Coupled with our ProGrade Digital CFexpress Type A USB 3.2 Gen 2 high speed reader, our customers have a complete solution for capturing and downloading still and video images as well as enhancing their digital imaging workflow.”

The ProGrade Digital 160GB CFexpress Type A Cobalt card costs $329.99 (approximately £241.76 / AU$456.45), which is significantly cheaper than the $398 price tag of the Sony 160GB CFexpress Type A Tough card. You can save an extra $34.99 if you buy a double pack, making the cards $100 cheaper than Sony's.

