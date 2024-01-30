"Prime Day" for Olympus & OM users! Up to $400 off M.Zuiko prime lenses

If you're an Olympus or OM System shooter, it's effectively "Prime Day"! There's currently up to $400 off M.Zuiko prime lenses, making this the best time to pick up some great new glass.

As an OM shooter myself, I'm here to guide you through some of the best picks – but right away I can say that $150 off the M.Zuiko 30mm Macro, at just $199, is an absolute no-brainer!

Some of the very best Olympus / OM System lenses are included in this sale, so there's something here whether you're a portrait, landscape, macro, wildlife or any other kind of shooter. I'll order the lenses by focal length, to make it easier to see what you're looking for…

Olympus M.Zuiko 8mm f/1.8 Fisheye Pro | $1,099.99 | now $899.99

SAVE $200 (16mm equivalent) I was blown away by this lens when I first used it! It's not a circular fisheye, but the 180° field of view enables you to produce stunning starscapes, landscapes, underwater shots – even 0.41x macro work!

Olympus M.Zuiko 12mm f/2.0 | $799.99 | now $399.99

SAVE $400 (24mm equivalent) A fantastic lens for landscapes, astro and architectural work, it easily turns its hand to street and reportage thanks to its discreet size and weight. Also available in silver.

Olympus M.Zuiko 17mm f/1.8 | $499.99 | now $399.99

SAVE $100 (34mm equivalent) I love the manual focus clutch, so you can quickly drop into MF for zone focusing while street shooting. It's also the perfect length for full-length portraits, which is my jam! Also available in silver.

Olympus M.Zuiko 17mm f/1.2 Pro | $1,399.99 | now $1,199.99

SAVE $200 (34mm equivalent) This professional lens has a lightning-fast aperture, weather sealing, and Feathered Bokeh for gorgeous rendition of out-of-focus foreground and background elements.

OM System M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 Pro | $799.99 | now $699.99

SAVE $100 (40mm equivalent) A real Goldilocks lens, its in-between focal length and aperture offer a sweet spot for landscapers, street shooters and travel photographers – especially with the all-season weather sealing!

Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm f/1.8 | $399.99 | now $299.99

SAVE $100 (50mm equivalent) This lens usually lives on the front of one of my OM bodies thanks to its shoot-everything focal length that's brilliant for everything from street photography to candid portraits. Also available in silve.

Olympus M.Zuiko 25mm f/1.2 Pro | $1,399.99 | now $1,199.99

SAVE $200 (50mm equivalent) The Pro version of the above nifty fifty, this weather-sealed option also boasts Feathered Bokeh to create the creamiest bokeh imaginable with an f/1.2 aperture to work in the lowest of low light.

M.Zuiko 30mm f/3.5 Macro | $349.99 | now $199.99

SAVE $150 (60mm equivalent) As soon as it was reduced, I bought this lens immediately! It boasts a 2.5:1 reproduction ratio for best-in-class macro magnification, and has a useful everyday focal length for non-close-up work.

Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.8 | $399.99 | now $299.99

SAVE $100 (90mm equivalent) The very first lens I bought, and the one I use most often! This is an excellent portrait lens for headshots, thanks to its classic focal length – an absolute no-brainer if you photograph people! Also in silver.

Olympus M.Zuiko 45mm f/1.2 Pro | $1,399.99 | now $1,199.99

SAVE $200 (90mm equivalent) This is the regular 45mm on steroids, with the f/1.2 aperture and Feather Bokeh working together to absolutely obliterate backgrounds into a creamy mush for supreme subject separation.

Olympus M.Zuiko 60mm f/2.8 Macro | $549.99 | now $399.99

SAVE $150 (120mm equivalent) Maybe my favorite macro lens thanks to its long working length, 1:1 reproduction ratio and weather sealing, it even doubles as a portrait lens – but just watch out, because it is SHARP!

Olympus M.Zuiko 75mm f/1.8 | $899.99 | now $699.99

SAVE $200 (150mm equivalent) Easily my top Micro Four Thirds lens! This is the king of portraiture on the system; it's razor-sharp, the build quality screams "premium", and the results are truly stunning. Also available in silver.

Olympus M.Zuiko 300mm f/4.0 IS Pro | $2,999.99 | now $2,799.99

SAVE $200 (600mm equivalent) My go-to lens for wildlife, this is an epic performer with hiccup-quick AF, manual focus clutch, weather sealing, and Sync-IS for up to 6 stops of shake compensation. Works with teleconverters, too!

