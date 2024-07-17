PRICE DROP! My favorite pocket-sized macro lens is just $199 in this last-minute Prime Day deal

The Amazon Prime Day camera deals are in their final hours, but there are still some great savings that have flown under the radar – like this, a huge discount on my beloved take-everywhere macro lens!

The brilliant little Olympus M.Zuiko 30mm f/3.5 Macro lens has been slashed by $150 and is available for just $199 – but hurry, as this and most other Prime Day deals end at midnight!

Olympus M.Zuiko 30mm f/3.5 | was $349.99 | now $199.99

SAVE $150 A fantastic macro lens for any Micro Four Thirds camera, this pocketable prime offers an equivalent 60mm focal length and powerful 1.25x magnification for larger-than-life-size shots.

The Olympus M.Zuiko 30mm f/3.5 (review) is a powerful pocket-sized prime that's one the best macro lenses around. It's compatible with any Micro Four Thirds camera, whether you're shooting on an Olympus / OM System, a Panasonic, a Blackmagic or any other body.

In full frame terms it has an equivalent 60mm focal length, which means you'll need to get closer to the action than other macro lenses (which may not be ideal for easily spooked subjects) but you're rewarded with a brilliant 1.25:1 reproduction ratio – giving you magnification that makes your subjects larger than life-size.

The slower f/3.5 aperture means that you might need to pump in a little bit more light, but combined with the doubled depth of field you get with a Micro Four Thirds camera this really works in your favor – as much more of your subject will be in focus.

There are certainly more powerful and versatile macro options, such as the Olympus 60mm f/2.8 Macro and OM System 90mm f/3.5 Macro, but none as pocket-sized and pocket-friendly as this one. For what it's worth, I bought this 30mm lens to replace both of those because it's such good value and I can always fit it in my camera bag!

Take a look at the best Olympus / OM System lenses, along with the best Micro Four Thirds lenses from all manufacturers.