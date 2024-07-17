PRICE DROP! My favorite pocket-sized macro lens is just $199 in this last-minute Prime Day deal

By
published

Last call for Prime Day! And my favorite super-small, take-anywhere macro lens has been slashed by $150!

Olympus M.Zuiko 30mm f/3.5 Macro, mounted to an Olympus PEN-F, against a white background, with the text "Price drop"
(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

The Amazon Prime Day camera deals are in their final hours, but there are still some great savings that have flown under the radar – like this, a huge discount on my beloved take-everywhere macro lens!

The brilliant little Olympus M.Zuiko 30mm f/3.5 Macro lens has been slashed by $150 and is available for just $199 – but hurry, as this and most other Prime Day deals end at midnight! 

Olympus M.Zuiko 30mm f/3.5 | was $349.99 | now $199.99 SAVE $150

Olympus M.Zuiko 30mm f/3.5 | was $349.99 | now $199.99
SAVE $150 A fantastic macro lens for any Micro Four Thirds camera, this pocketable prime offers an equivalent 60mm focal length and powerful 1.25x magnification for larger-than-life-size shots.

James Artaius
Editor

Editor

