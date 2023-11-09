PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine Dec issue out now! FREE camera backpack with early Xmas subs offer

Our great Dec issue 211 of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is on sale now – FREE videos + FREE ebook! Subscribe today to get our early Christmas offer – big savings + get a free Lowepro Adventura Go BP 150 backpack backpack worth £95!*

We're the No.1 Canon magazine, written by Canon photographers, for Canon photographers, and we cater for every Canon EOS camera user.

Our lives are full of ups and downs. Even more so over the past few years with all that’s been going on around the world. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed at times. It’s also easy to overlook just how beneficial photography can be to your mental health.

Just getting out with your little Canon camera in the countryside or a local city for some fresh air can boost your mood, yet it’s the added mindfulness of focusing on photographing the scene or subject before you that can really improve your state of mind.

In this issue’s big guide, we look at how photography has a very positive impact on all of our lives, with inspirational stories and images from professionals and amateurs. Start feeling better and lift your spirits by buying this issue!

New Canon camera skills!

Canon landscape photographer Drew Buckley shows our PhotoPlus Apprentice some of his favourite Welsh scenic hotspots, teaching her how to take great shots of everything from castles to waterfalls.

In our brilliant Canon Skills section, we have more photo projects with video guides for you – how to use the latest exposure blending techniques to boost your landscape shots, perfect your panning techniques, and take amazing night photos with added light painting skills.

We speak to photographer, videographer and director Chris Priestley about how Canon has always clicked with his creative approach. You won't believe how he gets so many followers on social media!

Plus we have more of your Photo Stories, and we have your regular treatment of Canon School, followed by EOS SOS, where we answer all of your latest technical questions.

In Super Test, we light up your life by testing eight of the latest Canon Speedlites.

Also get your FREE Teach Yourself Lightroom ebook worth £10.99, download details inside the mag.

If you’re not a PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine subscriber already CLICK HERE to join our Canon crew and get your free Lowepro camera backpack worth £95!*This also makes sure your copy is delivered to your door every month.

Every issue of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is packed with essential Canon techniques, tests, tutorials and inspiration every issue – out now at all good newsagents and supermarkets.

Thank you for choosing PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine!

Back issues and digital editions

Limited back issues of PhotoPlus print editions are available on our MagazinesDirect secure store

Alternatively, we have a number of different digital options available:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Pocket Mags (mult-platform app, great for Android users)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)