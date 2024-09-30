Philips announces new 27-inch 4K monitor featuring Thunderbolt 4

Philips has announced a new, well-priced 27-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160) monitor suitable for image or video editing. The Philips 27B2U6903 uses a 10-bit IPS panel for smooth color reproduction, along with consistent color and contrast rendition, regardless of your viewing angle. Color accuracy is quoted at a respectable Delta E <2, and peak brightness is rated at 350cd/m2, though 96% sRGB color space coverage doesn't bode well for high Adobe RGB or DCI-P3 coverage. The 27B2U6903 does however excel in other areas.

Read more:

The best monitors for photo editing

The best video-editing monitors

(Image credit: Philips)

The most significant of which is its Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, which enables significantly faster data transfer speeds compared to conventional USB-C monitors. The connection is also capable of supplying up to 100W of power to an attached laptop or other USB-powered devices.

(Image credit: Philips)

The 27B2U6903 has been designed with long editing stints in mind, as it includes a 'Compact Ergo Base' with extensive tilt, swivel and height-adjustment. The display also employs SoftBlue LED technology and an always-on blue light filter to reduce digital eye strain. Other handy features include a built-in earphone hook on the side of the monitor, a smart KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) hub for easy switching between multiple computer sources, and PowerSensor 2 energy-saving tech will detect your proximity and automatically wake/sleep the monitor and connected PC/laptop accordingly.

The Philips 27B2U6903 will be available soon, priced at £449.99/€549. We await details of US pricing and availability.