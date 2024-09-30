Philips announces new 27-inch 4K monitor featuring Thunderbolt 4

Super-fast connectivity makes this a USB-C monitor to be reckoned with
(Image credit: Philips)
Philips has announced a new, well-priced 27-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160) monitor suitable for image or video editing. The Philips 27B2U6903 uses a 10-bit IPS panel for smooth color reproduction, along with consistent color and contrast rendition, regardless of your viewing angle. Color accuracy is quoted at a respectable Delta E <2, and peak brightness is rated at 350cd/m2, though 96% sRGB color space coverage doesn't bode well for high Adobe RGB or DCI-P3 coverage. The 27B2U6903 does however excel in other areas.
The most significant of which is its Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, which enables significantly faster data transfer speeds compared to conventional USB-C monitors. The connection is also capable of supplying up to 100W of power to an attached laptop or other USB-powered devices.
The 27B2U6903 has been designed with long editing stints in mind, as it includes a 'Compact Ergo Base' with extensive tilt, swivel and height-adjustment. The display also employs SoftBlue LED technology and an always-on blue light filter to reduce digital eye strain. Other handy features include a built-in earphone hook on the side of the monitor, a smart KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) hub for easy switching between multiple computer sources, and PowerSensor 2 energy-saving tech will detect your proximity and automatically wake/sleep the monitor and connected PC/laptop accordingly.
The Philips 27B2U6903 will be available soon, priced at £449.99/€549. We await details of US pricing and availability.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.