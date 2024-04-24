Peak Design goes wild with the new Coyote colorway!

It is no secret that Peak Design has revolutionized the camera strap, with its signature red and black anchor points a staple on most modern photographers' kits. But those familiar with the brand know that colorways have taken a backseat to the design of its products, until now.

For the first time in many years, Peak Design has released a new color for its range of camera straps, considered among the best camera straps on the market. The Peak Design Coyote Version will be available in the Peak Design Slide, Slide Lite, and Leash shoulder straps, and for the Cuff camera wrist strap – offering a natural color tone that wouldn't look out of place on an Indiana Jones adventure.

The Peak Design Coyote straps are functionally identical to the other colorways, however in a bid to continue the brand's environmental efforts, the Coyote Leash and Coyote Cuff straps contain 35% recycled nylon. This is the first time Peak Design straps have contained recycled webbing. Like the rest of the colorways, the Coyote Slide and Slide Lite are solution-dyed, a production process that saves on water and energy.

All four strap types in the Peak Design range will be available in the new khaki color (Image credit: Peak Design)

For those unfamiliar with the Peak Design strap range, here is a brief overview of each of the products:

Peak Design Slide

This is the heaviest-duty camera strap on offer from Peak Design and supports all cameras including DSLR and medium format. Although capable of withstanding the heavy load of large cameras and lenses, the strap is sleek and unobtrusive and can be used as a neck strap, over-shoulder strap, or sling. The quick and easy sliding mechanism makes changing the length of the strap extremely fast and efficient.

Peak Design Slide Lite

The Slide Lite is a slimmed-down version of the slide, featuring a thinner strap profile. Although smaller it is still capable of secure carry of the best mirrorless cameras and lenses on the market, and is often preferred due to its compactability. Much like the Slide one side of the strap is smooth and the other gripped, enabling the user to easily switch between carry and action.

Peak Design Leash

The leash is designed for the minimalist as its thin design makes carrying, wearing, and packing the leash easy. The Leash is ideal for lightweight models such as compact cameras as it adds to the minimal approach and can be easily placed into your pocket. The lack of shoulder pads and bulk make it ideal for use on an everyday carry camera.

Peak Design Cuff

The cuff is designed for those who prefer the camera/ binoculars secured around the wrist rather than the neck. The secure system prevents camera drops and the camera strap from getting in the way of your viewfinder when taking the shot. Much like the rest of the Peak Design products, the Cuff features a handy feature that allows the loose end of the Cuff to be magnetized to the rest to stop flapping when disconnected from the camera.

Peak Design Cuff wrist strap (Image credit: Peak Design)

I have owned the Peak Design Slide Lite and Leash for several years, and they have made carrying my camera around daily extremely easy. I use the Slide for my medium format Fujifilm GFX 50S II and the Leash for my Fujifilm X100F, and have never had an issue with the straps. The anchor points supplied with each strap provide security that the equipment is safe and secure, and the grip/non-grip design makes switching between carrying and shooting a breeze.

Although my straps are still working to their fullest, and fall under the Peak Design lifetime guarantee, the new Coyote colorway is too chic to pass up, so it is now on the shopping list.

The Coyote colorway is available now for the same price as the existing editions.

Peak Design Slide - $70 / £60 / AU $110.

Peak Design Slide Lite - $60 / £50 / AU $95.

Peak Design Leash - $45 / £40 / AU $70.

Peak Design Cuff - $35 / £30 / AU $55.