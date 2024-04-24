Peak Design goes wild with the new Coyote colorway!

By Kalum Carter
published

Peak Design has released a new khaki color for its industry-leading camera straps

Peak Design Coyote Version
(Image credit: Peak Design)

It is no secret that Peak Design has revolutionized the camera strap, with its signature red and black anchor points a staple on most modern photographers' kits. But those familiar with the brand know that colorways have taken a backseat to the design of its products, until now. 

For the first time in many years, Peak Design has released a new color for its range of camera straps, considered among the best camera straps on the market. The Peak Design Coyote Version will be available in the Peak Design Slide, Slide Lite, and Leash shoulder straps, and for the Cuff camera wrist strap – offering a natural color tone that wouldn't look out of place on an Indiana Jones adventure. 

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

