Oppo phones to feature retractable rear camera!

Oppo has tweeted a video teaser showing the company’s “self-developed retractable camera” as it extends from the phone’s body before retracting back inside. Excitingly, the video also suggests that the mechanism is waterproof and also that it will automatically retract the camera if the phone is dropped, as a safety system.

The teaser video (above) is accompanied with “Most pop-ups are annoying... But not our self-developed retractable camera!” On the camera phone itself, along with ‘Retractable Cam’ text, the camera module markings show that the sensor is 1/1.56 inches and the lens is 50mm equivalent with an f/2.4 aperture, which would make it around 2x longer than the phone’s main lens. As the lens is clearly marked 50mm on the teaser video, it doesn’t appear to be a zoom, but is quite large for a telephoto lens.

Oppo Inno Day event

Oppo has released this video snippet ahead of its next Inno Day event, which is being held next week on December 14 and 15. The yearly event is where the Chinese manufacturer exhibits smartphone concepts well ahead of launch – last year’s event featured a roll-up smartphone.

2021’s Inno Day event will see Oppo show off its first-ever Neural Processing Unit, as well as its new smart glasses.

Oppo Find X4 Pro

Oppo’s next flagship phone, the Oppo Find X4 Pro, has recently been subject to some leaks which suggest the new camera phone will be similar to the this year’s Oppo Find X3 Pro, but feature a super speedy 80W charging system.

According to leaks, the Oppo Find X4 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera system is tipped to be a 50MP 1/1.5″ wide camera sensor, the same 50MP ultra-wide sensor as its predecessor, and a 13MP 2x telephoto.

Last week the manufacturer confirmed that the Oppo Find X4 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.





• Best camera phone in 2021

• Best budget camera phones

• Best iPhone for photography

• Best burner phone

• Best 5G phone

• Best phablets

• Best flip phones

• Best phablets