Only a week left to apply for the Fujifilm's GFX Challenge Grant Program

Started in 2021, the Fujifilm sponsored GFX Challenge Grant Program aims to foster talent and creativity on a global scale.

Fujifilm says that the project “is designed to nurture and develop the skills of emerging/promising content creators, giving them the opportunity to create content on topics that have significant meaning to them, while gaining experience using Fujifilm GFX System gear.”

Projects can be submitted in photography or video format, and successful admissions will either receive a $10,000 Global Grant Award, or a $5,000 Regional Grant Award. The award-winning final content will also be showcased in an exhibition as well as on the Fujifilm-x.com website.

Both grants come with complimentary use of a GFX camera body and two GF lenses for the duration of the project, and mentoring and technical assistance from Fujifilm technicians, and product experts.

The program is open to both amateur and professional photographers and videographers. The application process is currently in its submission period, which closes on September 15.

The proposal must contain three pieces of information: a preformatted cover letter, the project proposal (details of which can be found on the Fujifilm website ), and a portfolio of previous work and accomplishments.

The GFX Challenge Grant Program 2024 #FujifilmXIndia #GFXGrantChallenge2024 #Shorts - YouTube Watch On

To be successful, the submitted project proposal must meet the following criteria, each worth 20%:

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Relevance of the Project to the Program Objectives, and Applicant’s Adherence to the Submission Criteria

Appropriateness of the Project story to be told using GFX System Products

Creativity and Uniqueness of the described Project

Achievability/Execution (Feasibility of the Project, overall budget size, likelihood the Project will be able to be completed as outlined)

Applicant background and photography / videography experience and abilities

A post shared by FUJIFILM X/GFX USA (@fujifilmx_us) A photo posted by on

In the second round, 15 successful proposals from three geographical regions will be reviewed by Fujifilm between September 16 and October 4.

The three regions are: Asia Pacific (South Asia / Oceania / China / Hong Kong), EMEA (Europe / Middle East / Africa), and The Americas.

The third stage will consist of an interview with Fujifilm, and five candidates from each region, 15 in total will make it through to the final.

Five lucky creatives will win global grant awards, while the remaining 10 finalists will take the regional grant awards.

The judges are made up of four esteemed female photography experts:

Pauline Vermare - Curator of photography of the Brooklyn Museum, New York

Lesley A. Martin - Executive director of Printed Matter, Inc., and founder of The PhotoBook Review

Masako Sato - Curator and Founder of Contact. Co., Ltd

Amanda Maddox - Lead curator at World Press Photo

Take a look at our guides to the best professional cameras, and the best cameras for beginners.