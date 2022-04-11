OnePlus rumored to be next to enter foldable smartphone market

According to sources speaking exclusively to Pricebaba and shared via notorious tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus is working on its first foldable smartphone, which is tipped to be based on the OPPO Find N – OPPO’s first foldable, that was launched in December last year. This makes sense as OnePlus and OPPO, as well as Realme and Vivo, are owned by BBK Electronics.

OnePlus is working on a foldable smartphone similar to OPPO Find Nhttps://t.co/337rZbHvGHApril 8, 2022 See more

OnePlus and OPPO amalgamation

Since OPPO has announced a tighter amalgamation with OnePlus, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau was directly involved in the development of Oppo Find N. This makes the rumour of OnePlus planning a foldable device based on the OPPO Find N even more likely.

The OPPO Find N is still only available in in its home market of China, having yet to have a worldwide launch. Vivo, also owned by BBK Electronics, is set to launch its first foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold, in China on April 11th. Given this OnePlus’ foldable would likely do very well should it be launch into the global market – but only time will tell.

No information was provided by the source as to the alleged OnePlus foldable phone’s launch timeline, nor the phone’s core specifications. Given that in the past OnePlus and OPPO have launched camera phones with several identical specifications, it seems this is likely to be the case as per the rumour but it’s impossible to say what it would borrow.

Oppo Find N Specifications

The alleged OnePlus phone has a strong pool of specifications from the Oppo Find N foldable flagship to borrow from, including a 5.4inch AMOLED outer screen and 7.1inch LTPO AMOLED display when unfolded. Running on a Snapdragon 888 5G octa-core processor with Adreno 660 GPU, the Oppo phone comes with 8GB / 12GB RAM and 256GB / 512Gb internal storage options. Camera-wise it’s setup consists of a 50MP main camera and 13MP + 16MP secondary cameras, with a 32MP sensor on both the inner and outer display for selfies.

Other Oppo Find N the rumoured phone could borrow from are a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Facial ID, NFC and Bluetooth v5.2 support.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see the alleged foldable phones specifications, along with target launch market and whether the design is changed to represent the OnePlus brand.

