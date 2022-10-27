OnePlus Nord N300 5G launches in the US with Dimensity 810 and 33W charging

OnePlus’ latest Nord series phone, the OnePlus Nord N300 5G, is now official and will go on sale in the US next month. A follow-up to the ultra-popular budget Nord N200 5G, which and accounted for 60% of all OnePlus Nord series phone sales in the US, the new budget offering (opens in new tab) comes with the Dimensity 810 SoC and 33W charging.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G: Features

Comparing the Nord N300 5G to the Nord N200 5G and it’s clear that OnePlus are keen to stay a major play in the US budget phone market. As well as the very competitive $228 price tag, new Dimensity 810 chip, the HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate is bigger at 6.56-inches (as opposed to 6.49-inches).

There’s a huge 5000mAh battery on the Nord N300 5G, as there was on it’s predessor, but fast charging has improved considerably too at 33W, up from 18W.

The impressive specs don’t stop there either – there’s a 48MP main camera (up from 13MP), a 2MP depth lens, but the new model is a dual camera offering rather than the predecessors triple. The punch hole cut-out on the Nord N200 5G has been replaced by a waterdrop notch cut-out housing the 16MP selfie camera up front.

The new budget 5G phone (opens in new tab) has a simple yet stylish design with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. The Nord N300 5G runs on Oxygen OS, based on Android 13 and is available in a single Midnight Jade colorway with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be upgraded to 1TB.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G: Price & Availability

The OnePlus Nord N300 will be exclusive to the US and available from November 3, on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, priced at $228.

These are the best camera phones (opens in new tab) all around, while we've also got expert guides on the best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab) and the best 5G phone (opens in new tab).